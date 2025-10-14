Councillor Jerry Roodhouse made Honorary Freeman of the County of Warwickshire

Councillor Jerry Roodhouse, Warwickshire County Council’s longest standing member, was today bestowed the title of Honorary Freeman of the County of Warwickshire, a prestigious honour awarded by...

... the County Council to an individual for the first time this millennium.

Elected members from all political parties came together to unanimously endorse conferring the honour on Cllr Roodhouse at a County Council meeting. The title is an honorary award and carries no privileges for the recipient other than to recognise their significant and valuable services rendered to the county of Warwickshire.

The award has been given to recognise the 35 years of service that Cllr Roodhouse has given to the communities of Warwickshire; first as an elected member at Rugby Borough Council from 1990 and then as a member of the County Council, when elected in 1993. In his role as a County Councillor, he represents the Eastlands ward in Rugby borough.

His remarkable service to the county has seen him serve as Mayor of Rugby Borough Council, lead the Liberal Democrat group at both borough and county level, and sit on all current County Council Overview and Scrutiny committees.

As well as his contribution to politics, Cllr Roodhouse has earned the respect of his peers across the political spectrum of the County Council for his campaigning on diverse matters including health and social care, local policing and protecting green areas, as well as for his work in supporting community groups and being a relentless champion for ensuring children have the best start in life.

Speaking at the meeting, Warwickshire County Council Leader George Finch said: Councillor Roodhouse is one of the most distinguished and dedicated public servants in our county. For many years he has carried the considerable responsibility of leading the Liberal Democrat group with integrity, consistency and a deep commitment to public service and his political party. His leadership has been thoughtful, principled and pragmatic, working in collaboration, but always placing the needs of his residents at the heart of his work.”

In his acceptance speech, read by Cllr Sarah Boad in his absence, Cllr Roodhouse shared his deep connection with Warwickshire and Rugby: “Warwickshire’s history, its landscapes and, above all, its people have shaped my life in ways I will never forget. To be recognised in this way by the place and community I hold so dear is deeply moving.” After paying tribute to those that have supported him in his time at the Council, he concluded: “Thank you for bestowing this rare and special honour upon me. I will treasure it always.”