Ofsted publishes inspection of Warwickshire children’s services 

Ofsted’s latest inspection of children’s services in Warwickshire recognises the council’s commitment to innovation, partnership working, and improving outcomes for children and families.

The inspection, conducted during a period of significant transformation, rated the experience and progress of care leavers as ‘good’, while other areas were judged as ‘requires improvement to be good’, with this forming the overall rating.

Warwickshire has been leading the way nationally as a pathfinder for the Department for Education’s Families First for Children programme. This initiative has driven a major shift in children’s social care practice, the most significant in a generation, resulting in a substantial internal restructure between December 2024 and March 2025. As part of this the council has been reviewing its approach to supporting families in need and establishing new ways of working with a range of partners in health, the police and education.

When inspected, Warwickshire was still in the early stage of implementation and Ofsted acknowledged the council’s proactive approach and the foundations laid for future success.

Key strengths highlighted in the report include:

Launch of Family Connect and Family Help services for early and targeted support.

Establishment of Multi-Agency Child Protection Teams (MACPT) and expansion of Family Network Meetings.

High staff morale, visible leadership, and an open learning culture.

Strong multi-agency collaboration and restorative practice.

Effective support for care leavers, children at risk of exploitation, and homeless 16–17-year-olds.

Positive use of trauma-informed approaches and direct work with children.

Effective planning and partnership working for children with disabilities.

Robust oversight of elective home education and professional risk management.

Areas for improvement identified in the report include:

Use and oversight of unregistered children’s homes. This is a national issue within a market described by the Competition Markets Authority as broken. In Warwickshire a strategic plan is already underway to expand registered provision, and five new children’s homes have opened since 2022.

Consistency in child protection responses and supervision practices.

Continued embedding of new systems under the Families First programme.

Enhancing permanence planning and stability of care.

Nigel Minns, Executive Director for Children and Young People at Warwickshire County Council, said: