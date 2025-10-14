Pop-up Repair Café in Nuneaton to mark International Repair Day

Mark your calendars for Saturday 18 October and join the international repair movement.

Warwickshire residents are invited to celebrate the power of a repair at a special pop-up Repair Café in Nuneaton on Saturday 18 October, organised by the Warwickshire Climate Alliance and funded through the Warwickshire County Council Green Shoots Programme.

The event will run from 11am to 3pm on at Saints Nuneaton, Newdegate Street, CV11 4ED, offering visitors the chance to bring along broken items to be repaired for free and access green-living advice from local volunteers.

Anyone can drop in to see how everyday items can be given a new lease of life, saving money and reducing waste at the same time.

The pop-up event is being held to celebrate International Repair Day, a global event that champions the power of repair to bring people together, reduce waste, and build a more sustainable future.

This year’s theme highlights the importance of repairing, reusing and repurposing everyday items to help tackle the growing problem of e-waste and overconsumption. Across Warwickshire, volunteers are already making a difference through the county’s growing network of Repair Cafés, which offer free spaces where people can bring broken items to be fixed rather than thrown away.

Councillor Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “Repairing and reusing items is a simple but powerful way we can all help reduce waste, protect our environment and save money. Warwickshire’s Repair Cafés are brilliant examples of community spirit in action – volunteers sharing skills, saving valuable resources from landfill, and helping others learn to mend and make do.

“I encourage everyone to get involved this International Repair Day – whether by dropping into the pop-up event in Nuneaton, visiting another Repair Café local to you, or even setting up your own group with support from the council and existing volunteers.”

Repair Cafés are free, volunteer-run spaces that help people mend broken items ranging from clothes, furniture and electricals to bikes and tools. They’re part of a circular economy approach that keeps valuable materials in use for longer, supporting Warwickshire’s ambition to become a low-waste, sustainable county.

Anyone interested in setting up a new Repair Café in their local area can email Warwickshire County Council to be connected with experienced volunteers who are happy to share advice and guidance.

Warwickshire’s Repair Cafés

Here’s where residents can find a Repair Café near them:

Alcester Repair Café – First Thursday of each month, Eric Payne Centre

Barford Repair Café – First Sunday of each month, Barford Scout Hut

Harbury Repair Café – Second Saturday of each month, Harbury Village Library

Kenilworth Repair Café – Third Saturday of each month, Abbey Hill URC Church

Leamington Spa Repair Café – First Saturday of each month, SYDNI Centre

Rugby Repair Café – First and third Saturdays of each month, St Andrew’s Church (10am–1pm)

Southam Repair Café – Second Saturday of each month, Graham Adams Centre

Stratford Repair Café – First Saturday of each month, Stratford Methodist Church

Warwick Repair Café – New from April 2025! Fourth Saturday of each month, Warwick Visitor Centre (10am–2pm)

Wellesbourne Repair Café – First Saturday of each month, Methodist Hall

Find out more about Repair Cafés in Warwickshire: Repair Cafés – Sustainable Warwickshire

To find out how Warwickshire County Council is working to create a county that is sustainable now and for future generations, visit the website: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

