Learn more about Warwickshire’s draft Nature Recovery Strategy at online drop-in sessions

Drop in sessions are taking place throughout October.

Residents who care about Warwickshire’s wildlife, green spaces and natural environment are being invited to join a series of online information sessions to find out more about the county’s draft Local Nature Recovery Strategy.

These sessions are a chance to learn how the strategy will support nature across the county and discuss how we can all play a part in restoring biodiversity in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire County Council, working with the Warwickshire, Coventry, and Solihull Local Nature Partnership, has developed a draft Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) for the county. The council is now asking for feedback on the draft, which outlines key priorities for nature recovery and identifies where on-the-ground actions will be most effective.

Have your say now: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/lnrs/

In order to learn more about the Strategy ahead of taking part in the consultation, residents are invited to online sessions which will be hosted by David Lowe, Warwickshire County Council’s Service Manager for Ecology, Historic Environment and Landscape.

There are five sessions to choose from, held over different days and times, and each will cover:

What is a Local Nature Recovery Strategy?

An overview of Warwickshire’s draft Strategy.

How to use the online mapping element of the consultation. H ow to give feedback.

ow to give feedback. A question-and-answer session.

There is no need to book onto these sessions in advance, and everyone is welcome. Just join by using one of the links below. and David is looking forward to seeing you soon.

Thursday 16 October: 2pm-3pm Join the meeting now (Meeting ID: 311 528 478 374 0 Passcode: Mp2Rz7Tx)

Monday 20 October: 6pm-7pm Join the meeting now (Meeting ID: 341 670 361 538 1 Passcode: 9xK2kb27)

Tuesday 21 October: 1pm-2pm Join the meeting now (Meeting ID: 391 870 807 643 Passcode: 5gE9Vc7z)

Tuesday 28 October: 6pm-7pm Join the meeting now (Meeting ID: 386 185 798 494 Passcode: wc7RB6iD)

Wednesday 29 October: 1pm-2pm Join the meeting now (Meeting ID: 312 412 311 511 8 Passcode: XL3HX666)

Please note: each meeting has a unique code, so be sure to click the right one to join on the right time and date.

The Nature Recovery Strategy is a requirement of the 2021 Environment Act and will be used by local authorities to inform planning strategies and incentivise habitat creation. It aims to create a more resilient network for nature across Warwickshire by targeting actions to areas where they will have the greatest impact. The LNRS will cover the five districts and boroughs of North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Rugby, Stratford-on-Avon, and Warwick.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage, and Culture, said: "Protecting and restoring Warwickshire’s natural environment is essential if we are to build a sustainable future for our residents and wildlife. The draft Local Nature Recovery Strategy sets out how we can collectively achieve this, by identifying the most effective places for nature recovery and the actions needed to make it happen.

“We need this strategy to reflect the views and knowledge of local people, so I would encourage everyone who cares about Warwickshire’s landscapes, green spaces, and biodiversity to get involved in the consultation and help shape a thriving natural environment for generations to come.”

Why Your Views Matter

This is an opportunity to review and comment on the draft LNRS before it is finalised. The council is particularly interested in your views on:

Whether the correct priority habitats, species, and environmental issues for Warwickshire have been identified.

If the proposed actions for recovering species and habitats are appropriate.

If the mapped locations for these actions are clear and correct.

Any other changes that should be considered.

How to Take Part

The consultation is open until 2 November. You can share your feedback in several ways:

Online: Complete the survey at: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/lnrs/

Paper Copy: Request a paper copy or a specific format by emailing naturalcapital@warwickshire.gov.uk or calling 01926 418060.

Written Response: Send your comments to wcslnp@wkwt.org.uk or by post to:

Hattie Fuller

Warwickshire County Council

Shire Hall post room

Rear of Shire Hall

Northgate Street

Warwick, CV34 4RL

The Warwickshire LNRS is part of a national effort to create a Nature Recovery Network across the whole of England, and your participation is key to its success.

Find out more about local nature recovery strategies here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/local-nature-recovery-strategy-what-to-include

For more on about the Local Nature Partnership here: https://wcslnp.wixsite.com/localnature

For more information about how Warwickshire is facing the challenges to our natural world, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

Get the latest news about sustainability in Warwickshire: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf