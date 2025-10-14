Warwickshire residents urged to be prepared during Flood Action Week 2025

Warwickshire has faced significant flooding in recent decades, with major events in 1998, 2007, and 2016 and while some areas remain at risk, communities across the county are becoming more resili...

Warwickshire has faced significant flooding in recent decades, with major events in 1998, 2007, and 2016 and while some areas remain at risk, communities across the county are becoming more resilient.

As weather patterns shift and rainfall becomes less predictable, there’s a growing opportunity for residents to take simple, proactive steps to stay safe and protect what matters most.

This is why Warwickshire County Council is supporting Flood Action Week (13 - 19 October 2025), joining the Environment Agency and partners across the country to help communities better understand their flood risk and take practical steps to prepare.

Despite a dry summer, the Met Office has warned of a wetter-than-average autumn. In 2024, rainfall was up to 33% higher than usual, and the Environment Agency issued over 3,000 flood alerts, 1,600 flood warnings, and three severe flood warnings. Across England, 6.3 million properties are located in flood-prone areas, yet many residents remain unaware or unprepared.

Flooding can cause tens of thousands of pounds in damage and have lasting impacts on health, wellbeing, and community resilience. But by preparing in advance and knowing what to do during a flood, residents can significantly reduce these risks.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “Flooding is a serious and growing risk in Warwickshire. While we can’t stop extreme weather, we can all take steps to understand our flood risk and be prepared. Checking your flood risk, signing up for Environment Agency flood warnings, and knowing what actions to take before, during and after a flood can make all the difference.

“The County Council continues to work closely with communities and partners across Warwickshire to improve resilience and help residents protect their homes, businesses and loved ones from the devastating impacts of flooding.”

To help prepare and stay informed, residents and businesses to are encouraged to:

Check your flood risk and sign up for flood warnings via the Environment Agency website.

Review practical advice on Warwickshire Local Resilience Forum;

Watch Warwickshire’s videos on understanding your flood risk and what to do in a flood event; and

Read the Council’s guide: Flooding Within Warwickshire, available here (PDF, 4 MB).

If flooding occurs, residents should follow the flood risk guidance and contact emergency services if they are in danger. After a flood, recovery advice is available from Warwickshire Resilience Forum.

Residents are also asked to report flooding incidents to Warwickshire County Council’s Flooding and Drainage Service when safe to do so. These reports help improve local flood response and prevention.