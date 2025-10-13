CASS Connections One-Day Workshop for Professionals

Full-day workshop for professionals working with autistic children, focusing on support strategies, signposting and the 3 C Pathway.

Health • Mental health

For residents of Coventry and Warwickshire only.

Connections one-day workshop for professionals working with young children, including teachers, SENCos, TAs, social workers, family support workers, nurses, doctors, HCPs, etc. Ideal for anyone wanting to better understand and support an autistic child in their school, care or service.

Awareness training for professionals supporting the autism community, covering topics including:

U nderstanding autism from a social and historical context

E xploring the spectrum

S ensory integration

Y our part in building relationships

C ase studies and group discussion

E xploring best practice

H earing from experts within the autistic community

T aking reasonable adjustments from the practical to the personal

I ntroducing a clear time practice and the 3 C Pathway

This session is delivered by two qualified Act for Autism trainers, professionally trained and with lived experience of autism.

These sessions are valuable and we must avoid empty seats. We’re delighted to take your booking but please make every effort to attend. If for any reason you cannot attend please tell us in good time by calling (024) 7601 2333 and we can make your space available for others that need it.