Multiple wound care courses available

NHSE elfh Hub

elfh is a NHS England programme in partnership with the NHS and professional bodies

Wound Care:

NHSE elfh Hub

Wound Care Education for the Health and Care Workforce

This elearning programme aims to support the health and care workforce in developing the knowledge and skills required to enable appropriate wound care to be delivered to people in any setting.



The National Wound Care Core Capabilities Framework for England sets out the requisite wound care knowledge and skills for the workforce. The sessions in this wound care programme support the development of tier 1 and 2 knowledge and skills as set out in the framework.

https://portal.e-lfh.org.uk/Component/Details/682499