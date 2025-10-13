Suspended Prison Sentence and 180 Hours Unpaid Work for Rugby Shopkeeper Caught Selling Nitrous Oxide to Youngsters

Mr Sethukavalar Ramasethu age 55, the owner of Long Lawford Stores Rugby has been sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for 2 years and ordered to complete 180 hours unpaid work.

Mr Ramasethu knew the dangers of Nitrous Oxide but was prepared to sell large cannisters to young people.

A young undercover Trading Standards Officer working for Warwickshire County Council paid £31.99 for a giant canister of Nitrous Oxide and a pack of balloons (used to inhale the gas) from the store. Trading Standards acted on information from Warwickshire Police that the store was selling Nitrous Oxide, and an 18-year-old local had been hospitalised with burns to his throat and airways after allegedly breathing in the Class C drug. Whilst there was no evidence that the Nitrous Oxide in that case had been sold by Mr Ramasethu, there was reasonable inference as he had accepted he was selling Nitrous Oxide to young people.

Immediately following the purchase, Trading Standards Officer supported by Warwickshire Police raided the store and discovered 30 Nitrous Oxide cannisters, some hidden in black bin liners behind boxes of wine, and bags of balloons. 32 cannisters were seized in total.

The shopkeeper was found to have been organising the buying and selling of large cannisters of Nitrous Oxide on a commercial scale, knowing they would be consumed for their psychoactive properties, that doing so was harmful and to make a financial gain.

Warwickshire County Councillor Michael Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities said: “The harmful sale of Nitrous Oxide concerns our communities. Our Trading Standards Service took decisive action to both seize the Nitrous Oxide and prosecute the seller, protecting local residents and especially young people.”

At Coventry Crown Court on Thursday 9th October 2025 Mr Ramasethu (age 55 of Holbrook Road, Long Lawford) and owner of Long Lawford Stores 7A Holbrook Road, Long Lawford was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for 2 years and was ordered to complete 180 hours unpaid work, pay prosecution costs totalling £7920.44 and the victim surcharge. The seized Nitrous Oxide was forfeited for destruction.

At a previous hearing Mr Ramasethu had pleaded guilty to one offence of supplying Nitrous Oxide and one offence of possession with intent to supply Nitrous Oxide.

His Honour Judge Berlin, presiding, stated that it had been known for a long time that Nitrous Oxide is dangerous, that the defendant was in possession of large cannisters of the product, not the small silver bottles often seen littering our streets and his shop was adjacent to a Sure Start Children’s Centre and Primary School.

He added that Mr Ramasethu was very lucky to be walking out of court.

In mitigation, Sarah Taylor representing Mr Ramasethu said that her client had not been in trouble for 24 years, had been naïve and was extremely remorseful. She added that her client’s wife had health conditions, that he had put his family under a great deal of stress and that they relied on him.

If it is not an emergency, you can report drug related crime to the Police by phoning 101. You can report anonymously via Crimestoppers, call 0800 555 111.