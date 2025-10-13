Arts Uplift

Ageing Well: Movement to Music Sessions in Kenilworth for over 60s!

Warwickshire based not for profit organisation Arts Uplift are delighted to announce new weekly Movement to Music workshops aimed at the over 60s as part of their Ageing Well programme. These are gentle movement workshops set to familiar tunes and aim to improve your mental and physical wellbeing. The workshops will take place every week on Fridays from 10:45 AM to 12:15 PM at Kenilworth Library & Information Centre, Smalley Pl, Kenilworth CV8 1QG.

Each session includes one hour of movement and half an hour of social time, meaning these workshops are also a wonderful way to meet new friends. They are accessible and dementia-friendly, and are designed for all abilities (can be done seated). Come and enjoy yourself along with some refreshments, biscuits and a natter!

Participants say “The movement group is highly beneficial in many ways. The physical side is lively and very enjoyable with lots of fun between the participants. The helpers add a fun element and add fun to all the exercises

Jenny Davis, Executive Director of Arts Uplift says: “There is so much evidence to show that music and movement have a big part to play in helping people - including those with dementia - to live happy and fulfilled lives. It’s also great for breathing, posture, mental stimulation and socialisation as well as being hugely enjoyable.”

Big thanks to Kenilworth Lions and Kenilworth Town Council for funding this.

Booking

Booking is essential as places are limited.

Email: info@artsuplift.co.uk or Call: 01926 504212

Further information

Please visit: www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well/