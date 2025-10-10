Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme – Anna's story

More than 1,000 Ukrainian nationals have begun a new chapter in Warwickshire in the last three years, thanks to the generosity of local residents who have opened their homes and hearts.

Among them are Anna and Ivan*, a couple from Odesa, Ukraine, who arrived in early May 2022 through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Anna recalls the day the war reached her home city: “We left Ukraine on the very first day of the full-scale invasion, on 24th February 2022. We were lucky—or unlucky—that the first explosions in Odesa were very close to where we lived, so we took it as a pretty clear sign from the universe that it was time to run.

“We packed only the essentials in about 15 minutes and left, thinking it would all be over very soon. At the same time, we were prepared for the worst. We knew our flat could be destroyed at any moment. We wore warm, sporty clothes in case our car was bombed and we had to crawl through the bushes. Each of us also had a backpack with documents and medicine—just in case that was all we could save.

“My parents refused to leave. They said they’d lived their whole lives in their house, and if they were meant to be killed by the bombing then so be it.”

After a difficult few months in rural Moldova, Anna and Ivan were connected to a host family in Warwickshire. Their arrival brought a renewed sense of hope.

“I remember when we arrived in the UK and stepped through the door into this bright, peaceful house—it was as if the atmosphere around us shifted completely. Ivan said I only started to laugh again after we arrived here, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war.

"I was genuinely impressed that as soon as we received our visas, we had a welcome letter from the Warwickshire’s Homes for Ukraine team. It outlined everything clearly—what steps we needed to take once we arrived, like getting a UK phone number, receiving our welcome payment, registering with a GP, and so on. And not long after that, our support worker came to greet us in person, to check we were doing alright and to help with anything we were struggling with. It all made us feel truly welcome—and seen.”

Anna continued: “People who leave their country unexpectedly, without any time to prepare, lose their entire way of life in a single moment. Everything familiar vanishes—community, work, family, your favourite café, the gym, the bakery on the corner, even the food that tastes familiar.

“For a while, I felt like I was floating in a vacuum. I went from being surrounded by family and friends, with a packed working and social life, to a state where nothing around me reminded me of who I used to be. Local people couldn’t pronounce my name properly—it sounds funny now, but at the time, I genuinely felt like even my name didn’t belong to me anymore. But oddly enough, that helped me reconnect with the core of who I am. I realised how important it was for me to be useful, to contribute, and I focused on making links and finding ways to support my new community."

Talking about the importance of the programme and its sponsor Anna said: “Becoming a sponsor is quite literally a chance to save someone’s life. It’s also a wonderful opportunity to be a guide to English culture for someone who’s seeing it all for the first time. At the same time, it’s a chance to discover the richness of Ukrainian culture—some of which comes in the form of very delicious food. And perhaps most importantly, it’s the chance to gain a new friend who will be devoted to you for the rest of their life.

“I believe we can call our sponsor and host our dearest friend, and we will be grateful to her for what she’s done for the rest of our lives. She is always, always welcome in our home in Ukraine—when it’s safe to come, of course.”

Warwickshire County Council Leader, George Finch, added "Anna’s story shows that with determination and support, difficult challenges can be overcome. Becoming a sponsor is a chance to save someone’s life. It is also an opportunity to open the door to English culture for someone experiencing it for the very first time.

"The war in Ukraine continues, and more people need help from our communities. We are looking for residents willing to host and help refugees start a new life. The Homes for Ukraine scheme relies on the kindness of Warwickshire residents to make a difference to those affected by the conflict."

If you are interested in hosting in Warwickshire there is support with matching and rematching processes. Please get in touch via the helpline, 0800 408 1447 or email ukraine@warwickshire.gov.uk to discuss further.

Find out more through the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

----

*Names have been changed