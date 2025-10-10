Auto centre geared for growth

A Nuneaton business is on target to almost double its customer-list in a year, and add to its workforce, after benefiting from the “invaluable” support of the Skills Escalator Fund.

Attleborough Auto Centre, in Hammond Close, was created by Andrew Pethick in 2007. He started as a sole trader and operated on his own until 2023 when the business’ growth demanded another employee.

That growth continues. The business moved into larger premises in January this year, an expansion which Andrew can now fully exploit after he gained his MOT licence thanks in part to the Skills Escalator funding.

“The Skills Escalator Fund contributed to the training I needed to get my personal MOT licence,” he said. “I underwent the course at Profit from Training, just round the corner, and they were brilliant. “The training I received thanks to the Skills Escalator Fund enabled me to make the move to this site and open an MOT bay here without needing to find someone to do the testing. The fund was invaluable - the budget for our move really spiralled so it made a significant difference.”

Andrew is planning to recruit in the near future to leave him even better-equipped to meet the needs of motorists in and around Nuneaton.

“The Skills Escalator Fund and training has been integral to our growth. In 2022, we served 259 people. Then I took Jason on in 2023 and served 628 people. Then we served 735 in 2024 and already this year, to the end of August, we’ve served 864 – 100 a month. “The MOT training was crucial because the MOT scheme is a very serious scheme. We are working for the Ministry of Transport and issuing Ministry of Transport documents so our site, qualifications, conditions and my managerial status are all heavily scrutinised.”

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

"It's great to see that the Skills Escalator Fund has proved so valuable to Andrew. The training he underwent has allowed him to grow and develop the business and set goals for the business’ continued growth. This is exactly what the Skills Escalator Fund is for."

The Skills Escalator Fund offers businesses funding towards employee training, enabling them to train and upskill their staff in a wide range of areas, helping them to grow and develop their staff and businesses. It is delivered by Warwickshire Skills Hub and funded by UKSPF in partnership with the county’s district and borough councils, in the case of Attleborough Auto Centre, Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council.

To find out more about the support available from Warwickshire Skills Hub, email skillshub@warwickshire.gov.uk and one of the Business Advisors will be in touch.

