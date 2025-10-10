Warwickshire unites against hate during national awareness week

Organisations across Warwickshire are marking National Hate Crime Awareness Week 11-18 October 2025 by reminding people of support and promoting everyone’s right to live in peace.

Recent events in Manchester have provided a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and the value of working together to make communities safer for everyone.

Hate crime is criminal behaviour characterised by hostility and prejudice towards people based on the following characteristics: disability, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or some other perceived difference. It can include verbal abuse, intimidation, threats, harassment, bullying and damage to property.

Warwickshire Hate Crime Partnership brings together local organisations from statutory, voluntary, and community groups dedicated to community safety and combatting hate crime.

The partnership is using Hate Crime Awareness Week as an opportunity to encourage everyone to join forces to tackle local hate crime issues. Reporting hate crime is key, with particular attention this year on sharing the simple process to report a hate crime so that victims are supported.

The partnership has established the "Report Hate Now" website for people to report hate incidents, either affecting them directly or if they have witnessed anything suspicious, either to the police or directly to the partnership through the independent charity EQuIP.

Junaid Hussain, Chair of the Warwickshire Hate Crime Partnership and Chief Executive of EQuIP, said: “We know that, nationally and locally, hate crimes and incidents are on the rise. Hate in any form causes lasting harm, not only to individuals but to the cohesion of our wider communities.

“Sadly, under-reporting remains a real challenge across Warwickshire, which means too many voices go unheard and too many perpetrators go unchallenged. I urge anyone who has been affected by hate to come forward and report it, whether directly to Warwickshire Police or through the Warwickshire Hate Crime Partnership. By reporting, you are helping us to take action, support victims and send a clear message that hate has no place in Warwickshire”.

Cllr Dale Bridgewater, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, and Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, said: “We believe that hate has no place in today's modern Britain. Tackling this blight is not the responsibility of one organisation alone, but a collective effort requiring every part of society to play its role. We urge everyone to report any hate crime they experience, and to remain vigilant by reporting anything suspicious they witness.”

Philip Seccombe, Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, said: “Hate crime has no place in our communities and I am committed to ensuring that victims are supported and perpetrators are held to account. In my Police and Crime Plan I have prioritised safeguarding the most vulnerable and promoting inclusive, respectful communities, so I fully support the work of the Warwickshire Hate Crime Partnership.

“I urge everyone in Warwickshire to stand up against hate, support those affected and help create a county where everyone feels safe, valued and heard.”

For more information, please visit the Warwickshire Hate Crime Partnership website at https://www.reporthatenow.com/

The Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board brings together Warwickshire County Council, the county’s borough and district councils, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Warwickshire Police, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, Probation Service, Health services, and charities to help everyone in Warwickshire feel and be safe.

For more safety tips and support on issues like crime prevention, fraud, and substance misuse, visit the Safe in Warwickshire website: https://safeinwarwickshire.com.

For more information visit our page: https://safeinwarwickshire.com/