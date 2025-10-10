Spine-tingling Halloween fun returns to Warwick for October half-term

For those looking for some spooky fun this half-term, Heritage and Culture Warwickshire have lots planned to keep all the family entertained.

With an enchanting haunted house extravaganza and ghost stories at St John’s House, and the Potion Quest challenge at Market Hall Museum, Warwick makes an ideal destination for Halloween festivities, offering spine-tingling experiences for families and adults alike.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said: “St John’s House is a beautiful building full of fascinating history, and what better way to help children discover its magic than through this exciting Halloween event? We’re delighted to be able to open up the doors and offer this experience to families from Warwickshire and beyond, alongside a choice of other frightfully fun events for all this half term.”

St John’s Haunted House – 29 – 31 October

Step into a magical world of mystery and enchantment at St John's Haunted House, where families will follow the captivating tale of Rapunzel and the Witch. Explore the transformed rooms of the house, embark on a spooky trail through the woods past Rapunzel’s tower, and beware the wicked witch lurking nearby. Children can get hands-on with slime-making, potion brewing, and messy play, while adults enjoy refreshments from the onsite coffee van.

Family-friendly highlights include:

A haunted house walkthrough on the ground floor of St John's House

Children’s trail featuring Rapunzel and the Witch

Slime-making and witch-themed crafts (ticketed children only)

Messy potion play area and Halloween playdough for under 5s

Hot drinks and snacks available from the coffee van

Dressing up encouraged for all ages!

Event details:

Suitable for children with accompanying adults.

Experience lasts 75–90 minutes; site closes at 5:30pm.

Tickets: £12 children, £6 adults (+ booking fee); under 2s free.

All activities take place indoors or undercover.

An Evening of Ghost Stories

For those seeking a more chilling experience, Behind the Door Productions presents An Evening of Ghost Stories by M. R. James. Performed by Toby Burchell in a candlelit setting, this one-man show brings to life two classic tales from the master of ghostly fiction – tickets still available for 29 October.

Doors open at 6:30pm. Please note: performances take place on the first floor with no disabled access. The ground floor will be dressed for Halloween—explore if you dare! Tickets: £15 (+ booking fee). Recommended for adults and children aged 12+

For tickets and more information, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

Market Hall Museum – Potion Quest

The half term fun continues at Market Hall Museum with a free family trail ‘Potion Quest’ available from Saturday 25 October - Saturday 1 November.

Explore the museum for objects you could use to stir up magic potions and spells? On 31 October, the museum is open until 8pm for the town’s Trick or Treat Twilight Market. Pop in and guess the weight of our giant pumpkin and treat yourself to Halloween gifts and sweet treats in the cafe. Free entry.

Find out more about events from Heritage and Culture Warwickshire here: Heritage and Culture Warwickshire Website