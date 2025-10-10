A423 Southam Bypass scheme - update October 2025

On Monday 20 October the temporary traffic signals currently operating on the bypass are scheduled to be removed.

Four way temporary traffic signals will be installed on the Leamington Road roundabout for a duration of three weeks.

A push button crossing will also be installed to maintain pedestrian access to Galanos House and the service station.

The temporary signals are required to construct the new shared cycle/footway and lay new services to feed the Aldi food store.

On completion of this phase of works the temporary signals on the roundabout will be removed and re installed on the Southam bypass to complete the entrance works.