Open Conversation

OPEN Conversations — Because one conversation can change everything

At SOS Silence of Suicide, we’ve seen time and again how one genuine conversation can change a life. When someone feels heard, seen, understood, and cared for, it can be the moment that pulls them back from silence, stigma, and despair.

That’s why, as part of our 10th anniversary, we wanted to give back and created OPEN Conversations. This free course helps individuals reconnect with one of the most essential skills we all possess: the ability to talk and listen to one another honestly and with compassion.

Over the years, life has become louder, faster, and more digital. In the process, we’ve lost some of the simple, human skills that help us notice when someone’s struggling, and know what to do next. OPEN reminds us how to bring those skills back to life:

Observe what’s really going on in someone’s words, body language, and emotions.

what’s really going on in someone’s words, body language, and emotions. Pause before reacting to create space for empathy and understanding.

before reacting to create space for empathy and understanding. Engage with care and compassion, without fear of saying the wrong thing.

with care and compassion, without fear of saying the wrong thing. Navigate the next steps together, finding the right support and hope.



How does it help?

This course is about upskilling in something that’s both natural and deeply needed: human connection. It helps you find the confidence to start a difficult conversation, to listen without judgement, and to know how to help when words feel hard to find.

By taking part, you’ll learn how to:

Listen without trying to fix everything

Gently start a conversation when you’re worried about someone

Signpost to help with confidence and care

Feel less alone in your own emotions, too

What do we want to achieve

Collectively, we have the power to make a difference and help save lives. So, once you’ve completed the course, we hope you’ll pass it on and encourage others to undertake it. Share what you’ve learned with your friends, family, colleagues, and community.

Because every open conversation creates a ripple, and those ripples can truly change someone's destiny.