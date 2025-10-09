Meaningful Activities Workshop & Recall

Learning Outcomes:
- Why meaningful activities are important for all ages
- Understanding the impact of isolation, lack of stimulation and disengagement on the sense of our personhood
- The importance of matching activities & interests to each individual & the importance of challenge and opportunity
- Changing our practice from task to the quality of daily living experiences
- Building in risk opportunities for growth (exploring risk and H & S)
- How we can be creative in our evaluation of interactions and evidencing engagement for regulatory purposes
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk