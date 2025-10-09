Meaningful Activities Workshop & Recall

Learning Outcomes:

 

  • Why meaningful activities are important for all ages
  • Understanding the impact of isolation, lack of stimulation and disengagement on the sense of our personhood
  • The importance of matching activities & interests to each individual & the importance of challenge and opportunity
  • Changing our practice from task to the quality of daily living experiences
  • Building in risk opportunities for growth (exploring risk and H & S)
  • How we can be creative in our evaluation of interactions and evidencing engagement for regulatory purposes

 

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk

Published: 9th October 2025

