Saturday 18th October, 9:30am-4pm at the Crowne Plaza Hotel

World Menopause Day

Saturday 18th October

Your invitation to

A day of curiosity and fun!

Talks, Workshops and Activities revealed below!

World Menopause Day is just around the corner.

We're excited to invite you to

Freedom to Flourish Stratford

on Saturday 18th October, 9:30am-4pm

at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Expert Speakers Include...

Clinicians and menopause specialists discussing the latest evidence-based treatments

Lifestyle and menopause experts sharing practical approaches to wellbeing, nutrition, sleep, stress management and more

Pelvic health amd metabolic health specialists addressing physical changes and solutions

Mental health in menopause specialist sharing the mind-body impacts in menopause

Panels of experts to answer your questions

Workshops & Activities

Laughter yoga sessions to boost mood and energy

Sound bath for relaxation and stress relief

EFT tapping and breath control workshops for emotional wellbeing

Local support information for peer connection

Special Opening

Cllr Dani Hunter, Mayor of Stratford upon Avon, will officially open the day, recognising the importance of menopause awareness in our community.

Practical Information

What to bring: Just your electronic ticket or £1 cash for entry and comfortable

clothing for movement workshops, and your yoga mat and a comfy blanket for activities. Notebooks welcome if you like taking notes.

Parking: Limited free parking available at the venue. We recommend arriving early, car sharing, or considering alternative transport. Other parking options across the road and at the Leisure Centre next door!

Lunch and refreshments: Available to purchase at the the venue. Card only for hotel restaurant's purchases. A light lunch menu especially for our event will be shared with those registered for the event closer to the day.

Accessibility: The venue offers step-free access, accessible toilets, and we'll have a quiet room available for anyone needing a break from the main activities.

Your goodie bag: Every attendee receives a welcome bag including their very own copy of the Understanding Menopause booklet and other useful resources.

Join Our Growing Community!

Almost 20 volunteers have already signed up to help make this day special, and we're expecting 300+ attendees. This is shaping up to be exactly what our community needs: A place where menopause isn't whispered about but discussed openly and supportively.

Whether you're experiencing menopause yourself, supporting someone through it, or want to prepare for the future, this day offers evidence-based information alongside practical tools and genuine community connection.

Book Your Place!

Entry is just £1 Book online. Simply click here and receive our importance and exciting updates ahead of the day! Or turn up on the day with your £1 coin ready.

Questions?! Email aline@menopauseknowledge.org

We can't wait to see you there for what promises to be an informative, supportive, and empowering day!