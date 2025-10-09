Warwickshire Youth Elections 2026 – young people invited to stand and be heard

Young people across Warwickshire are being invited to stand as candidates in the Warwickshire Youth Elections 2026, which officially launch this month.

The elections are open to anyone aged 11–17 who lives or studies in Warwickshire. Successful candidates will become members of the Warwickshire Youth Council, representing the voices of young people, campaigning on key issues, and working with decision-makers across the county.

The Youth Council gives young people the opportunity to influence change on the issues that matter most to them – from mental health support and education to climate action and community safety.

Kady, a current member of the Warwickshire Youth Council, spoke about the benefits of being involved: “Getting involved with the Youth Council has given me the chance to learn new skills, meet new people, and see how young people’s voices can make a real difference in Warwickshire.”

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, added: “The Warwickshire Youth Elections are a fantastic opportunity for young people to make a real difference. We encourage all those with ideas, energy and passion for change to stand as candidates – and for their peers to take part in voting later next year.”

How to get involved

How to apply: Complete a nomination form via the Warwickshire Youth Elections webpage.

Manifestos: Candidates will share a short written statement explaining why they want to stand and what they care about.

Voting: Takes place early 2026, with results announced at a celebration event.

The Warwickshire Youth Council plays a key role in the county’s Child Friendly Warwickshire initiative, helping to ensure that young people’s voices are heard in shaping Warwickshire’s future.

Find out more and apply: https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/youthelections2026