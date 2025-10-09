Information on the road closure of the D5056 Case Lane Shrewley - Carriageway Resurfacing Works

D5056 Case Lane, Shrewley - Carriageway Resurfacing Works

Scheme Details

It has been identified that sections of carriageway on D5056 Case Lane, Shrewley are in need of structural repair. In conjunction with our term maintenance contractor, Balfour Beatty we will be undertaking carriageway resurfacing works.

Start Date - 13 October 2025

Anticipated End Date - 21 October 2025

Working Hours - 08:00 - 17:00

Health and safety and traffic management

The works will be undertaken using a road closure there will be a signed diversion route. Access to businesses and properties will be maintained where practicable however this can’t be guaranteed, and we ask that residents and business owners plan accordingly. Please drive slowly through the works and be aware of raised iron work and temporary road surfaces. There will inevitably be some disruption to households/businesses, but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.

Please find below links to some more information about the works for your records:

Warwickshire County Council wish to thank you in anticipation of your co-operation which will help to ensure the works are carried out as quickly and safely as possible if you require any further information or wish to discuss the works, please do not hesitate to use the contact details below.

Contact information

Balfour Beatty contact number - Paul Kelly - 07837 319323 (Monday - Friday 09:00-15:30)

Warwickshire County Council contact – Rob Butterill - 07884 475074 (Monday - Thursday 09:00 - 17:00, Friday 09:00 - 16:30)

Feedback

We welcome any feedback so we can constantly improve our service to you. If you would like to leave us some feedback please use our online feedback form.

County Highways feedback form (Microsoft Forms)