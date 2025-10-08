Ground-breaking ceremony marks new chapter for families emerging from addiction in Warwickshire 

A new chapter of hope and restoration began in New Arley this week as Betel UK broke ground on its new family accommodation project.

A new chapter of hope and restoration began in New Arley this week as Betel UK broke ground on its new family accommodation project, marking the start of construction on four supported housing units designed to help families rebuild their lives after successful recovery from addiction.

The ground-breaking ceremony was officiated by Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, and attended by Betel UK representatives including Director Jason Carvalho and Project Lead Timon Robins, alongside members of the construction and design team, Paul Tracey and Martin Cakebread, and representatives from Betenbough Corporation (Texas, USA) - major donors who have played a key role in bringing the project to life.

The initiative represents a significant step in Betel UK’s mission to restore and strengthen families emerging from recovery, offering a supportive environment where they can live, work, and thrive together.

The new homes will also provide opportunities for recovered families to serve as staff and mentors, sharing their experiences to inspire others on the same journey.

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire said:

“This inspiring project is a true reflection of Warwickshire’s community spirit - people coming together to build hope, opportunity, and lasting change. Betel UK’s work transforms lives, and this new family accommodation will ensure that those who have overcome addiction can look forward to a brighter, more stable future alongside their loved ones.”



Echoing the sense of renewal and purpose, Project Lead Timon Robins added:

“This project is about more than just bricks and mortar. It’s about giving families who’ve overcome great challenges the chance to rebuild their futures together.”

With construction now underway, the New Arley Family Accommodation Project reinforces Betel UK’s long-standing mission to restore broken lives through long-term residential support, meaningful work, and strong community - values that continue to transform lives across Warwickshire and beyond.