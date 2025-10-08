Warwickshire Fostering hopes new film, 'The Run', will inspire a generation of foster carers 

Warwickshire Fostering is proud to announce the release of The Run, a short film which highlights the transformative power of fostering.

The film premieres at midday on Thursday 9th October and the fostering team is inviting people to join them at their online film premiere at https://fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk/therun.

The Run focuses on Tom, an 11-year-old boy, vividly contrasting his desperate need to run - away from danger, a chaotic home life, to get to school in time for breakfast club because he’s hungry - with running as a sport.

The film explores the stability and encouragement provided by his new foster family, which allows him to pursue his running talent.

It’s Tom’s chance to shine, a metaphor for the potential unlocked when a child is given a safe home. The film asks: Can Tom win his race? On the track and in his life?

The production of ‘The Run’, the seventh fostering awareness film, evolved from a small local project in the Midlands into a major nationwide campaign. Produced by award-winning ReelTwentyFive, the film represents the most ambitious jointly funded fostering film project to date, involving over 90 local authority fostering services across the country.

The film project highlights the critical need for more local authority foster carers across the county.

Cllr George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Run is a brilliant, emotional and high-quality film that captures the reality of a child’s journey into care and the profound difference a stable home can make. Here in Warwickshire, there are children like Tom who need compassion, security, and a chance to shine.

“The message is clear: there is an urgent need for more foster carers to step forward. We are immensely proud to be part of this national campaign and sincerely hope that everyone who watches ‘The Run’ will be moved to consider fostering for Warwickshire and to help change a young person’s story.”

The film’s project director Rachel Brown explained: “The Run won’t change things on its own, but we hope that everyone who sees it, will at least pause for thought, hopefully stepping forward to help our most vulnerable children and young people.”

Find out more about fostering!

Anyone considering fostering is invited to join Warwickshire Fostering for an online information session on Thursday 16 October at 7:00pm. Visit https://fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk/events to sign up.

Join the online film premiere!

Warwickshire Fostering invites everyone to watch the premiere of The Run on Thursday 9 October at 12:00 midday. Visit the Warwickshire Fostering Website for more information https://fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk/therun