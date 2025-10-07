Statement from Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board

In the wake of last week's atrocious events at a synagogue in Manchester, the partners of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board which includes Police, local authorities and multi faith groups...

...stand together against hate crimes against any group or individual in our society.

We will do everything we can to guard against this kind of event happening again. As partners, we’re reaching out to people who feel most impacted, we’re enhancing our response to reported hate crimes and we’re increasing the visibility of policing and other local representatives to engage with and reassure communities across Warwickshire.

We all have a part to play in keeping our communities safe. If you see something that doesn't look or feel right, you can report it in any of the following ways:

Call 101 (unless there is immediate danger to life, in which case, dial 999)

Police website

Report Hate Now

Crimestoppers website

Or face-to-face at a police station (use the links below to check directions, opening times and accessibility):

Rugby Police station CV31 2DH

Warwickshire Justice Centre, Nuneaton CV11 4JU

Stratford Police station CV37 6D

Leamington Spa CV32 4EL

Our Safe in Warwickshire website has useful sources of support and information.