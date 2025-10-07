Don't miss out - share what's important to you through Council's budget survey

Don't miss out on having your say on the services that are important to you as Warwickshire County Council starts to plan its next budget and future financial plans.

The Council's public consultation closes this Sunday 12 October - so there is still time to share your thoughts on the services that matter to you, and where you think savings can be made.

The Council has a strong track record of robust and effective financial management but like many other local authorities it faces serious financial challenges, driven by rising costs and increasing demand. These pressures mean the Council must make some difficult decisions to ensure it can continue to provide the services its communities depend on, while maintaining a balanced budget.

The Council is asking for views on the importance of local services and how it can best maintain a balanced budget for the 2026/27 financial year and over the medium-term. The survey also asks for suggestions on where savings and efficiencies could be made.

Cllr Stephen Shaw, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property said: “We have launched this public consultation to seeks views on the importance of local services and how we can develop a balanced budget for the next financial year. "Thank you to everyone who has shared their views so far and I want to encourage as many responses as possible before the survey closes on 12 October." “The information we gather through this consultation will feed into the Council's budget planning process for the 2026/27 financial year and forms part of the Council’s Value for Money programme which was recently approved by Cabinet.”

This consultation exercise also supports the Council’s statutory requirement to fulfil its Best Value Duty as set out in the Local Government Act 1999. This keeps a focus on continuous improvement including effective budget management.

How to have your say

The feedback will help inform the County Council’s budget setting process for the 2026/27 financial year and medium-term financial strategy to 2031.

Complete the survey here: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/budget-2026-27/

The survey is open until Sunday 12 October 2025

Paper copies of the survey are available on request, please call 01926 410 410.