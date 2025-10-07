Warwickshire teens lead “Tooth-tastic” Fun Palace to promote children’s dental health

Warwickshire’s young library champions took centre stage at a recent event at Rugby Library when they hosted a lively “Tooth-tastic” Fun Palace that brought smiles to more than 85 children and adults.

The event, designed and delivered by members of the Warwickshire Libraries Youth Advisory Board, turned the library into a hub of family fun and learning - all focused on helping children understand the importance of good dental hygiene.

In England, the most recent data shows 22.4% of 5-year-old children had experienced obvious dentinal decay. Children in more deprived areas face almost three times higher risk of decay compared to those in the least deprived areas. Tooth decay is also the leading cause for hospital admissions in children aged 5-9, with 19,381 admissions in 2023/24.

Fifteen-year-old Phoebe Thomas, who came up with the dental health theme, led the planning and even secured free toothpaste samples from local businesses to share with families.

“As part of the Warwickshire Libraries Youth Board, I was really excited to be involved in the Fun Palace,” said Phoebe. “When we discussed possible themes, I suggested dental hygiene because it’s something I’m passionate about - and I’d love to pursue a career in dentistry. Helping children learn how to look after their teeth felt like a great way to make a difference.”

Families enjoyed hands-on experiments and creative activities throughout the day - including an “eggshell experiment” showing the effects of sugary drinks on tooth enamel, a giant tooth model for practising brushing, and lively story sessions.

Youth Board member Rafi Khan entertained younger visitors in a dentist’s outfit:

“I really enjoyed dressing up and sharing stories with the children. It was such a fun way to make dental health exciting.”

Parents praised the event for its friendly and informative approach to learning. One attendee said: “This is an excellent opportunity for kids to learn about teeth health - and in such a fun way!”

Following the success of the event, Phoebe has been invited to visit local schools to talk to Key Stage 1 pupils about oral health, continuing the youth-led campaign for brighter smiles across Warwickshire.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, praised the young organisers:

“What these young people have achieved is truly inspiring. They’ve shown that when you give young people the tools and trust to lead, they can make a real difference in their communities. This event not only promoted better health but also highlighted the creativity and leadership of Warwickshire’s next generation.”

The “Tooth-tastic” Fun Palace is part of Warwickshire Libraries’ wider programme of events designed to empower young people, promote wellbeing, and bring communities together through learning and creativity.

About Warwickshire Libraries

Warwickshire Libraries is a National Portfolio Organisation (NPO), funded by Arts Council England to deliver inclusive and accessible cultural programming across the county.

About the Youth Advisory Board

The Warwickshire Libraries Youth Advisory Board brings together young library champions from across the county to shape services, lead events, and champion issues that matter to young people in Warwickshire. If you’d like to get involved with the group, please register your interest: Youth Advisory Board

For more info on dental health visit: Oral Health Foundation