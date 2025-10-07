Webinar aimed at the parents and carers of new drivers hailed a great success!

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership successfully hosted its latest National webinar -From learner to licensed: Parental support for new drivers - on Wednesday 1 October.

The online event attracted over 350 registrations, and 163 attendees from across the country. It brought together leading experts and professionals to explore how parents and guardians can positively influence their young person’s driving journey and behaviours towards driving.

Key highlights from the evening included, Dr Elizabeth Box, a leading transport research, sharing evidence that parental engagement plays a vital role not just during the learner phase but well into the post-licensure period. She highlighted how supervision, role modelling, vehicle access decisions and ongoing communications all contribute to young driver safety.

Sharron Huddleston, a road safety campaigner and founder of Caitlin’s Campaign, shared her personal experiences following the tragic loss of her daughter. Sharron emphasised the importance of honest conversations between parents and their teenagers and provided practical strategies to help safeguard young drivers, particularly on rural roads.

Kate Monk, Driving Instructor, and Owen Messenger, Roads Policing Unit, joined the Rapid Roundtable to answer audience questions and share practical strategies to help protect young drivers. Their advice included:

Reducing the number of peer-aged passengers in the vehicle to minimise risk-taking and distractions.

to minimise risk-taking and distractions. Limiting in-car distractions , such as loud music or conversations that divert attention from the road and ensuring mobile phones are put away and not used while driving.

, such as loud music or conversations that divert attention from the road and ensuring mobile phones are put away and not used while driving. Maintaining open communication between parents and young drivers about their travel plans, destinations, and expected return times.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "Parents and guardians play a vital role in shaping how young people learn to drive safely and responsibly, not just during the learner phase but well beyond.

“This webinar has provided valuable insight and practical advice for families, helping them to better understand the influence they have on their young drivers’ attitudes and behaviours. I am delighted that Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is leading the way in sharing this important knowledge nationally, with the ultimate aim of keeping our roads safer for everyone."

If you missed the webinar, download the presentations slides and view the full recording here: https://warksroadsafety.org/from-learner-to-licensed-parental-support-for-new-drivers/

For the latest Warwickshire road safety news and events, please follow Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire County Council on social media. Facebook: @WarwickshireRoadSafety @WCCSafeActiveTravel