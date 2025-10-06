Unfolding Kenilworth: New bike hire launches from Kenilworth Station

The joint efforts of Warwickshire County Council and Sir Jeremy Wright MP and a shared commitment to creating opportunities for active travel has received a boost following the successful installat...

The joint efforts of Warwickshire County Council and Sir Jeremy Wright MP and a shared commitment to creating opportunities for active travel has received a boost following the successful installation of Brompton Bike Hire facilities at Kenilworth Station.

The facilities – funded through the West Midlands Railway’s Your Community, Your Fund initiative – introduces a flexible, high-quality bike hire solution to the community, aligning with the Health & Wellbeing and Rail Recovery & Modal Shift themes of West Midlands Railway’s Community Rail Strategy.

The Unfolding Kenilworth Bike Hire is now live at Kenilworth Station with an 8-Pod automated dock, supplied by a fleet of 12 Brompton folding bicycles.

Users will need to sign up to membership of Brompton Bike Hire which enables them to hire and return bikes using a Smartphone app or online from any of Brompton’s 80+ docks. Reservations can be made up to 24 hours ahead of the booking and there is a flat hire fee of £5 per day. Bikes can be retained for as long as the user wishes.

This innovative facility is designed to offer residents, visitors, and commuters a convenient and environmentally friendly travel solution. By enabling the integration of active travel into daily journeys, the project aims to deliver physical and mental health benefits, as well as support a shift away from car dependency by providing an accessible alternative to driving.

The installation includes a compact and secure locker-style docking system that protects the bikes from the elements and minimises the risk of theft or vandalism. The unit is also solar-powered, further enhancing its environmental credentials and ease of use.

Pupils from St. John's Primary School and Kenilworth School and Sixth Form lent their creative minds to this project, too.

Isadora McAinsh, a sixth form student from Kenilworth Secondary, provided a detailed design that features on the side of the bike dock.

Pupils from St. John's Primary School contributed by offering up names that have be allocated to each Brompton bike. The names include, Shuttle, Cosmic, Rider, Mermaid Blue, Nitro, Roller and Universe.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: " The introduction of Brompton Bike Hire at Kenilworth Station will not only enhance the connectivity of the area but also encourage healthier travel options for residents and visitors alike.

“This pilot project reflects our commitment to supporting active travel and reducing car dependency, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the community."

“2025 marks 200 years of rail travel and stations across the country are being celebrated as part of the Railway 200 project. Kenilworth Station is a key local asset, providing opportunities for rail travel from Kenilworth, creating opportunities for residents and supporting local tourism by bringing visitors into the town.”

Sir Jeremy Wright, Member of Parliament for Kenilworth and Southam, added: "I am delighted to see the Unfolding Kenilworth project come to fruition. Having advocated for a bike hire facility at Kenilworth Station for some time, I am confident that this scheme will bring significant benefits to the local community. It will offer a flexible and convenient travel option, enhancing the appeal of Kenilworth to visitors while also supporting residents in making more sustainable travel choices. I am proud to have supported this successful bid and look forward to the scheme’s positive outcomes."

Matt Bradley, head of stations for West Midlands Railway, said: “We are committed to making travel easier for our customers and communities, which is why we were delighted to provide funding for this innovative Unfolding Kenilworth project. This scheme follows the introduction of brand-new trains at the station as we continue welcoming increasing numbers of passengers on board.”

Sam Coldham, from Brompton, said: "We are delighted to be working with Warwickshire County Council to offer more people the chance to give cycling a go. With over a third of hire customers specifically joining to trial Brompton Bikes and around 1 in 5 becoming regular cyclists we believe this initiative will help more of the community travel more sustainably."

Kenilworth station reopened on 30 April 2018 on the site of the former station which closed on 18th January 1965. Two stained glass windows from the original station were donated by residents and are now incorporated into the new station building.

The station is currently served by an hourly West Midlands Trains service between Leamington Spa and Nuneaton on the Elephant & Bear Line. It enjoyed a footfall of nearly 140,000 during 2023/24.

It is one of five stations that the county council has worked with rail industry partners to bring forward across the county in the post-privatisation era. The others are at Bermuda Park, Coleshill Parkway, Stratford Parkway and Warwick Parkway.

More information about active travel in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/activetravel