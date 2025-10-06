Biodiversity Net Gain Habitat Bank launches in Wood End, Atherstone

Dragonfly Habitat Bank and Warwickshire County Council are pleased to announce the launch of a Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) Habitat Bank site on land near Wood End village, North Warwickshire.

The Wood End Habitat Bank – which has already featured on BBC Countryfile - will provide high-quality habitats, including grassland, woodland, and hedgerows that are protected and maintained under a legally binding Conservation Covenant signed with Warwickshire County Council.

Work will be undertaken on the site to enhance the land for wildlife and deliver meaningful biodiversity improvements. It will be managed by Dragonfly who work with ecologists, landowners, and developers to deliver legally-backed habitat solutions that are built to last.

Habitat banks like Wood End support England’s BNG legislation, which requires developers to leave the environment in a measurably better state. By creating and managing dedicated ecological areas, habitat banks ensure long-term environmental benefits and relieve pressure on local green spaces.

Following completion of legal agreements and habitat planning work, the site is now registered on the Natural England’s BNG Register.

Councillor Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “The launch of the Wood End Habitat Bank is a fantastic example of how we can work with partners to deliver real biodiversity improvements and support the principles of Biodiversity Net Gain.

“This site will provide vital new habitats, ensuring a lasting legacy for local wildlife and the environment in North Warwickshire, protected by a legally binding Conservation Covenant.”

Residents who would like more information about the site or have questions on how it may relate to local planning or environmental projects, can get in touch with the team by email: info@dragonfly-habitatbank.co.uk or by visiting the website www.dragonfly-habitatbank.co.uk

Find out more about BNG Habitat Banks in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/habitat-bank-schemes-3

To find out how Warwickshire County Council is working to create a county that is sustainable now and for future generations, visit the website: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

