Warwickshire County Council Statement on Manchester Synagogue Tragedy

In light of the tragic events at the synagogue in Manchester this week, our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with all those affected.

Such acts of violence remind us of the importance of standing together in kindness and support across all our communities.

Warwickshire County Council remains committed to working closely with our partners to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of our residents.

Warwickshire Police continues to urge the public to stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to them.

