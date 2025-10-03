New programme launches to boost emotional wellbeing in Warwickshire schools  

Discover how Warwickshire County Council is helping schools to support pupils' emotional resilience through a powerful new support programme.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is pleased to announce that from September 2025, primary and secondary schools across the county will have access to the Emotional Literacy Support Assistant (ELSA) programme, a nationally recognised initiative designed to support the emotional wellbeing of children and young people.

WCC has also achieved the ELSA Training Quality Mark for 2025, recognising the high standards of its training and supervision provided through the Educational Psychology Service.

Developed by educational psychologists, the ELSA programme helps schools provide targeted support for pupils who may be struggling with their emotions, relationships, or mental health. Specially trained staff within schools - known as ELSAs - work with children individually or in small groups to help them understand and manage their feelings, build confidence, improve friendships, and cope with challenges such as loss or conflict.

Training is delivered by Warwickshire’s Educational Psychology Service (EPS) to equip existing school staff - typically teaching assistants or learning mentors - with the skills and knowledge to become ELSAs, enabling them to provide this vital support within their school. The programme includes:

Three locality-based cohorts in Rugby, Central/South and North Warwickshire, encouraging local peer support and networking.

Six full training days delivered fortnightly across the Autumn Term 2025.

Ongoing supervision groups, starting Spring Term 2026, to ensure high-quality consistent support for pupils.

This approach not only builds capacity within schools but also fosters a community of practice, where ELSAs can share experiences, resources and strategies.

Schools participating in the first full training day earlier this month described the session as both valuable and insightful. Feedback highlighted that the wide range of resources and information provided will help schools feel better equipped to support children in expressing their emotions. Participants also appreciated the opportunity to share ideas, exchange perspectives, and begin building a supportive peer network.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said, "We know that children and young people thrive when they feel emotionally supported, and the launch of the ELSA programme across Warwickshire schools is a significant step forward in helping pupils build resilience, confidence and positive relationships. “By equipping schools with the tools to provide early and targeted emotional support, we’re investing in the wellbeing of our children, helping them feel happier, more secure, and ready to learn. I’m proud that Warwickshire is making this commitment to emotional literacy and mental health in education."

For more information about the ELSA programme visit the SEND Local Offer webpages.