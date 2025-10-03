Warwickshire’s Children in Care Team celebrated with regional award

Children in Care Team has been recognised at the West Midlands Team Excellence Awards 2025, a celebration of outstanding services that make a difference to children and families across the region.

Warwickshire County Council’s Children in Care Team has been recognised at the West Midlands Team Excellence Awards 2025, a celebration of outstanding services that make a difference to the lives of children, young people, and families across the region.

The Children in Care Team provides countywide support to children and young people up to the age of 18, including those in foster care, residential homes, supported accommodation, and with connected family members. The team also plays a vital role in safe reunification with families and ensuring children’s voices are at the heart of all care planning.

Their award reflects a year of impressive achievements, including:

Helping young people into independence – 14 young people successfully moved into independent accommodation through the House Project, developing life skills and stability.

Supporting family permanence – Two foster families secured Special Guardianship Orders, providing permanent, loving homes.

Facilitating safe returns home – Six Care Orders discharged and 14 children reunited safely with family members.

Improving life chances – More than 80 young people received direct support with life skills, emotional wellbeing, and transition planning.

Celebrating achievements – Young people have excelled in education, music, sport, and employment, from scholarships to apprenticeships.

The impact of this work has been transformative – helping young people feel heard, respected, and cared for, while reducing reliance on costly residential care.

Feedback from children and families praises the team’s compassion and commitment: “Kerry is honestly the best social worker I’ve ever had. I feel like I have a future. I’ve never felt this happy, and she is a massive part of the reason why.” – Young person supported by the team

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said: “This recognition is thoroughly deserved. Our Children in Care Team go above and beyond every day to support young people, making sure they are not only safe but also given the opportunity to thrive and achieve their aspirations. We are proud to see their hard work celebrated across the region.”

The West Midlands Team Excellence Awards highlight the dedication of children’s services teams across the region. Warwickshire’s award-winning Children in Care Team is central to the council’s Child Friendly Warwickshire vision, ensuring every child and young person is happy, healthy, heard, safe, and skilled.

*Pictured (left to right): Warwickshire County Council's Children in Care team : Daniel Diskin, Ashleigh Clarke, KerryLea Cox, Rebecca Taylor and Nigel Minns - Executive Director for Children and Young People WCC