Rogue roofer ordered to pay over £103,000 to compensate victims

Rogue roofer Darren Bullaman Lee, who in 2024 was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years imprisonment for ripping off four Nuneaton and Leamington Spa residents, has been ordered to pay £103,899 to compensate his victims.

Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards Service, who investigated and prosecuted Lee in 2024, on 26th September 2025 applied to Warwick Crown Court for a Proceeds of Crime Act Confiscation Order.

Lee has agreed to pay the money, but if he does not, he will face another 18 months in prison, and he’ll still owe the money when he comes out.

Warwickshire County Councillor Michael Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities said:

“I’m delighted with the action our Trading Standards Service has taken in seeking to recover money lost by the victims of rogue traders, so that they can be compensated.”

“Warwickshire Trading Standards will continue to investigate and prosecute rogue traders and protect and support Warwickshire residents, especially our most elderly and vulnerable.”

Roofer Darren Bullaman Lee (age 29 of Windmill Road, Towersey, Oxfordshire) ripped off his victims by over-charging for work to their roofs that was largely unnecessary. Lee’s M.O. was to start with a lower quote before finding more and largely fictitious ‘problems’ with the roofs he was working on. Costs then soared!

Three of the victims found Lee on trustatrader.com where he was advertising as Your Choice Roofing, The Crescent, Spalding, England, PE11 1AF.

At Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday 12th June 2024, Darren Lee was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years imprisonment and handed an 8-year Criminal Behaviour Order and an 8-year Director Disqualification Order. Lee had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud contrary to sections 1 and 2 of the Fraud Act 2006.

Report rogue traders to Warwickshire Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133. For more advice visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/doorstepsellers