Residents encouraged to prepare for flooding ahead of Storm Amy

With Storm Amy expected to bring heavy rain and winds to Warwickshire later this week and into the weekend, residents are urged to take steps to prepare for potential flooding across the county.

The Warwickshire Resilience Forum website has a range of simple tips and information to be Better Prepared for a wide range of risks, including flooding.

Here are three key tips to be Better Prepared for flooding near you:

Sign up for Flood Warnings – Register for alerts via phone, text, or email to receive timely updates about any potential flooding near you.

Know What to Pack in an Emergency Bag – Take a few minutes to learn what essentials to gather in a “grab bag” should you need to leave your home for a few days.

Identify Key Contacts for Flooding – Use your postcode to find local flood contacts, and note down relevant numbers and emails.

The WRF website’s flooding page links to additional resources, including gov.uk tools to check the long-term flood risk in your area. You can also quickly find the emergency contacts near you who will be able to help in case of flooding, by entering your postcode here.

In case of flooding, do not drive through floodwater. This can create bow waves which endanger other road users, pedestrians, and roadside properties. Driving through floodwater can be fatal - just a few inches of water can be enough to lift your car off the road, and most deaths caused by flooding are a result of people becoming trapped in their cars.

Ben Brook, WRF Co-Chair and Chief Fire Officer at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“With any named storm event, it’s important to take a few minutes and a few simple steps to be better prepared for any potential flooding it might bring. Signing up for flood alerts, knowing what to pack in a grab bag, and making a note of your area’s emergency contacts can all make a big difference. Regularly checking the five-day forecast is also a quick way to stay informed.

“Preparing for flooding doesn’t have to be complicated. Small actions now can significantly enhance your safety and peace of mind.”