Have you tested your smoke alarms recently?

During the past three years, over a quarter (26.4%) of the residential fires that Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has attending did not have smoke alarms fitted.

This is why Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is sharing the important message and asking residents to ensure that their smoke alarms are up to date and in working order.

WFRS is sharing their top safety tips to keep your alarms in working order:

Make sure there is at least one smoke alarm on every level of the home

Test smoke alarms once a week

Check that smoke alarms are less than 10 years old

If you have a smoke detector which runs on a battery that needs replacing, make sure to change it once a year

Fit smoke alarms in the right place - on landings and hallways and near bedrooms. Consider fitting them in rooms which have electrical appliances – e.g. a heater or charger – or other fire risks

Check on neighbours or loved ones who may need help to ensure they’re fully protected.

Traditional smoke alarms may not be effective for those who are deaf or hearing-impaired. WFRS encourages deaf or hearing-impaired residents to consider installing sensory smoke alarms. These alarms use bright flashing lights to supplement the sound, providing a clear visual warning in case of fire, they also come with a vibrating unit attachment to raise awareness of the presence of fire.

Anyone can apply for a free Safe and Well visit from WFRS. During the visit WFRS will provide fire safety advice, check that smoke alarms are working and replace/install new ones if needed. Residents with hearing loss who live on their own and who would not be able to hear an alarm sounding without hearing aids can be provided with a free sensory smoke alarm.

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety, said: “Smoke alarms can help to keep you and your loved ones safe at home. They can offer vital protection, but most people simply fit and forget – they may not know if alarms are coming to the end of their lifespan or not working at all.

“You should have at least one smoke alarm on each level of your home, ideally placed on the ceiling in hallways or landings. Regardless of how many smoke alarms you have, you should test them on a regular basis to make sure they’re working properly. It is a national approach to test smoke alarms monthly, however in Warwickshire, we like to be extra safe and advise residents to test their smoke alarms weekly.”

To book a Safe and Well visit, go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/apply-safe-well-visit

In the event of fire, having working smoke alarms gives you time to get out, stay out and call 999.

For more advice on fitting or maintaining smoke alarms in your home, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/smokealarms.