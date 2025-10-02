Warwickshire’s Families First approach comes to life in a new animation

Warwickshire County Council has worked with families and young people to produce an animation which explains its new approach to delivering children and family services.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is one of ten local authorities selected to pilot the national Families First for Children programme a transformative Government initiative to improve children's services and support.

The approach brings together a range of professionals who work with families to offer early support, help them to find their own solutions, make decisions and access extra help leading to safe, healthy and happy lives.

To help families understand Warwickshire's Families First approach, and the work of the services involved, the county council sought input from young people, parents and carers to create a short and engaging animation. Their views were important to ensure the information was clear and accessible and conveyed the council's commitment to placing families at the heart of support which is offered in the right place at the right time.

Watch the Warwickshire Families First animation to learn more

Talking about the approach and their involvement in creating this resource for families, a young person representing Warwickshire’s Young People's forums said: “As a young person who has seen support develop for families over the years, I'm pleased to have helped shape this animation for families.”

A Warwickshire parent commented: “We are pleased that this video is now available to explain the approach in Warwickshire's children's social care and hope that it is helpful to families.”

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, added:

“Warwickshire’s Families First approach is all about listening to families, valuing their knowledge and experiences, and working alongside them to create lasting solutions. “By bringing the Families First approach to life through animation—and involving Warwickshire people in its creation—we’re helping children, young people, and families better understand how their voices shape our services. It’s a powerful way to make complex ideas more accessible, engaging, and meaningful for everyone.”

To learn more about Warwickshire’s Families First approach and how to be part of this positive change visit Families First for Children – Child Friendly Warwickshire.

Warwickshire was successful in its application to the Department for Education's Families First for Children Pathfinder Programme in February 2023. This national 'test and learn' initiative was launched following the publication of the government's response to the independent review of children's social care by Josh McAllister.