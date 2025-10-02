Support available for all this Domestic Violence Awareness Month

This October, Warwickshire County Council and its partners are supporting Domestic Violence (DV) Awareness Month. The month-long campaign gives anyone who needs support to come forward.

For 2025 the theme is ‘With survivors, Always’, a nod to the solidarity held by many in Warwickshire.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the message for anyone who is going through physical and emotional abuse, please seek out support via the Talk2someone website – www.talk2someone.org.uk. We have a wide range of services in Warwickshire and beyond, that will support you and any dependents you may have. Please feel reassured that your worries are heard and ultimately, you are not on your own. Please do make the first steps to reach out for support this October.”

Domestic Abuse is recognised as a major public health issue in Warwickshire. Whilst women and children are recognised for high numbers of DA incidents, DA also impacts men, LGBT+ individuals and people with disabilities*.

Domestic Abuse is an offence as such Warwickshire Police will act accordingly, which may result in a custodial sentence for the perpetrator. Victims can report domestic abuse by calling 999 or 101 in non-emergencies.

If you are suspicious of your partner or an ex-partner, you can approach the Police to release information under Claire’s Law. Claires law, officially known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS), allows individuals to request information from the police about whether a current or former partner has a history of abusive or violent behaviour, helping people make informed decisions about their safety.

Warwickshire Police provides clear and compassionate guidance for anyone affected by domestic abuse. They define domestic abuse as any incident or pattern of controlling, coercive, threatening, or violent behaviour between people who are or have been intimate partners or family members. This includes physical, emotional, psychological, sexual, and financial abuse.

Under Clare's Law you can:

apply for information about your current or ex-partner because you're worried, they may have a history of abuse and are a risk to you

request information about the current or ex-partner of a friend or relative because you're worried, they might be at risk

Please note: The Clare’s Law (DVDS) scheme does not replace: CRB (Criminal Record Bureau) Checks, DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checks, subject access requests or FOI requests.

Detective Chief Inspector Rich Hobbs, head of domestic abuse at Warwickshire Police, said: “Victims of domestic abuse should never suffer in silence. We have specially trained officers who can help you, both with investigating offences and ensuring you are safe and get the support you need.

“Domestic abuse can take many forms; violence, psychological, financial, and sexual. If you do not feel ready to report abuse to the police or unsure it is abuse you are experiencing, you can seek confidential advice and support from organisations such as Refuge. One incident of domestic abuse is too many, and help is available.

There is a variety of support across Warwickshire for everyone. Refuge provides the county’s Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Accommodation and Support Service, on behalf of Warwickshire County Council.

Martina Palmer, Head of Services at Refuge, said: "Refuge supports thousands of survivors on any given day, and every two minutes someone turns to Refuge for help. It operates the National Domestic Abuse Helpline, which is the gateway to specialist support. More than one in four women in England and Wales will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime, and on average, every five days a woman is killed by a current or former partner.”

Refuge- Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Accommodation and Support

Service Offering vital support to all genders and backgrounds, Refuge is able to help anyone affected by domestic abuse. This includes

access to emergency refuge accommodation

outreach support in the community

an independent domestic violence advocate(IDVA) for those at high risk of harm.

In addition to the above, Refuge also provides a pioneering model of dispersed accommodation, consisting of self-contained properties located throughout Warwickshire. The accommodation allows for safety and private spaces for anyone who may face barriers to a traditional refuge setting. These groups include:

male victim-survivors

LGBT+ victim-survivors

larger families

people with disabilities

older individuals

those with pets

Refuge’s National Domestic Abuse Helpline is available on 0808 2000 247 for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. A live chat service is also available from 10am to 10pm, Monday to Friday, and from 10am to 6pm on weekends. For further information and advice, visit www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk. For support with tech-facilitated abuse, visit www.refugetechsafety.org."

For those victim-survivors that have experienced sexual abuse, there are a number of dedicated support services across the county, which provide specific support. These services include:

Safeline

Safeline is a specialist charity based in Warwickshire that provides vital support to individuals affected by or at risk of sexual abuse, including those impacted by domestic abuse. Established in 1994, Safeline offers a comprehensive range of trauma-informed, person-centred services that are free, confidential, and available long-term. These services are accessible to anyone aged 3 and above and are designed to empower survivors to make informed choices about their lives.

For those affected by sexual abuse or sexual violence, Safeline provides:

Specialist counselling and therapeutic support tailored to survivors of sexual abuse and trauma.

Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVAs) who offer practical and emotional support, including guidance through the criminal justice system.

Helpline and text support, as well as online services via email and live chat, ensuring accessibility for those who may not feel safe speaking in person.

Prevention and education programmes aimed at reducing the risk of abuse and supporting recovery.

Safeline’s services can be accessed face-to-face or remotely, depending on individual needs. Please contact them via phone at 01926 402498, text 07860 027573, or visit www.safeline.org.uk

RoSA

RoSA, a specialist organisation, provides trauma-informed counselling, Independent Sexual Violence Advisor (ISVA) services, and holistic support to anyone affected by sexual violence—whether they reside in Warwickshire permanently or temporarily. In addition, RoSA ensures that survivors and their families or caregivers, regardless of age or gender, have access to specialised support, no matter when the abuse occurred. The ISVAs can support with reporting options, but you do not have to report to the police to access the service; any support you receive is always your choice.

To find out more you can visit https://rosasupport.org/ or call 01788 551151.

Sexual Abuse Referral Centre (SARC)

The Blue-Sky Centre is one of the SARCs in Warwickshire, based in George Elliott Hospital, Nuneaton.

The specialist trained team at the Blue-Sky Centre will take your initial call. If you have undergone assault and or abuse, you will need to contact the SARC within the first 7 days. If you are unsure of the dates, then please contact the SARC who will be able to advise you.

A crisis worker will then listen to you and go through your options, you may decide you want to undergo a forensic medical examination. The examination will be undertaken by a Forensic Medical Nurse who will examine you and take some samples (swab/blood tests). The team will work at a pace that is comfortable to you. The team will also provide practical and emotional support and can refer you to a counsellor.

The Blue-Sky Centre can be contacted on 0800 970 0370. All calls are confidential. To find out more go to www.blueskycentre.org.uk

Help and advice is still available if you don’t want to undergo an examination or visit the SARC.

For support and information please visit the Talk2someone website, www.talk2someone.org.uk Talk2someone is a central hub for information and support across Warwickshire.