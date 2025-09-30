Traffic management paused at the ASPS development over half-term

Warwickshire County Council has announced a traffic management embargo on the highway improvement works on the A425 Banbury Road to support The ASPS housing development.

The embargo will take place between 18 October and 2 November (inclusive) temporarily restoring two-way traffic to the carriageway. This is in order to remove unnecessary congestion as National Grid use the school break to carry out statutory works on Myton Rd.

The one-way system has been in place since the end of August and will remain for approximately 15 weeks from that point. Live traffic runs westbound into Warwick along the A425 Banbury Rd. Eastbound traffic leaving the town is being diverted via Gallows Hill and the A452 Europa Way.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, portfolio holder for transport and planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Whenever we carry out work on the highways, we are aware of the impact it has on people’s journeys and we do all that we can to minimise disruption while maximising the available network. This is all about being aware of other factors affecting the network and being flexible for everyone’s benefit.”

For regular updates on the scheme please visit; https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/theasps

WCC apologises in advance for any inconvenience these works may cause and will endeavour to keep members of the public and local residents updated as best as possible for the duration of the works, to aid journey planning and help to avoid delays and disruption. Live information on traffic and roadworks can be found at https://one.network/