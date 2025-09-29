Started Uni? Stay safe and well with these essential fresher tips

Warwickshire services are helping students have a safe and healthy start to the new term by sharing information and details of local support.

For many students this will be the first time they will live independently, often far away from home. They may be excited but also worried about what to expect and what they can do to make the most of this experience.

To help students have the best experience, Warwickshire County Council and Safer Warwickshire partners have pulled together a few tips that can help across different aspects of student life including immunisations, mental health, student safety, being scam aware (on- and offline) and being safe when out and about.

Warwickshire County Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education, said: “Welcome all freshers! University life is an exciting chapter filled with new experiences, friendships, and opportunities to grow. To help students make the most of it while staying safe and healthy, our services have pulled together some top tips. We encourage students to follow this advice so they’re prepared for any bumps along the way and can enjoy their university journey with confidence."

With new experiences and new people things may become a little too much and, as such, mental health should be a priority for most people, even more so for students who may face a range of challenges such as:

Exams, presentations or deadlines for written work

Managing their own finances

Coping with homesickness and feelings of loneliness

Balancing the demands of studying with other commitments, such as caring responsibilities or work

Leaving home, finding new housing and living with new people

Maintaining relationships with family and friends, especially if moving away from home.

Please know that most students are going through the same feelings and emotions. Sometimes a chat is all that is needed, and if it isn’t, then help is available from recognised services including the Student’s Union or a dedicated Wellbeing Service, provided by the university.

Following the 5 Ways to Wellbeing can help students and there is a wealth of mental health services across Warwickshire that are aimed at young people. These include:

Warwickshire Rise Service – Mental health support for children and young people (cwrise.com)

– Mental health support for children and young people (cwrise.com) Kooth – Free, anonymous online counselling and wellbeing support (kooth.com)

– Free, anonymous online counselling and wellbeing support (kooth.com) Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Wellbeing line – Help for anyone feeling low, anxious or stressed with nowhere else to turn (0800 616171)

– Help for anyone feeling low, anxious or stressed with nowhere else to turn (0800 616171) YoungMinds – Mental health information and crisis support (youngminds.org.uk).

Being physically well is also important and students should have relevant immunisations, in particular, the MenACWY vaccine, which protects against meningitis. Meningitis is not uncommon amongst students as it spreads quickly through campus and shared accommodation. If students are unsure what vaccines they need, they can follow-up with a GP or the university health centre or visit www.nhs.uk/vaccinations/menacwy-vaccine/.

Students should look after their sexual health and use condoms to prevent STIs like gonorrhoea and syphilis, which remain high despite recent declines. Testing is free and confidential, and open communication about condom use is encouraged.

Also, the Condoms Now scheme enables free condoms to be accessed by young people aged 13 - 26 who live in Coventry and Warwickshire. Those aged 16+ can register online to receive free condoms by post. A variety of forms of contraception are also available, including emergency contraception.

The Coventry & Warwickshire Sexual Health Hub, commissioned by Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council, offers a range of testing and treatment services for sexually transmitted infections including HIV. More information can be found at https://www.digital.thesexualhealthhub.co.uk/coventry-and-warwickshire

Student safety should is a high priority when moving into student accommodation or into a house share with others. Being aware of risks and following the tips below can make students safer:

Always make sure the property is secure if leaving for the night.

Keep valuables out of sight to avoid attracting unwanted attention.

Always keep your door closed and locked and avoid leaving windows open in unattended rooms - especially those facing public areas.

Warwickshire Police has more helpful advice at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/news/warwickshire/news/2024/september/student-safety-advice/ Property can be protected from risk of fire by following the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service checklist:

Check all smoke alarms. Make sure they're fitted and test them regularly.

Make sure they're fitted and test them regularly. Don't overload sockets . Unplug appliances like hair straighteners and dryers when not in use.

. Unplug appliances like hair straighteners and dryers when not in use. Charge phones and other devices on hard surfaces , not on a bed or sofa. Always use the correct charger and never leave things charging when going out or overnight.

, not on a bed or sofa. Always use the correct charger and never leave things charging when going out or overnight. Stay focused in the kitchen . Never leave cooking unattended and be careful with oil. Do not cook if under the influence of alcohol!

. Never leave cooking unattended and be careful with oil. Do not cook if under the influence of alcohol! Keep all spaces clear. Place toasters and other appliances away from curtains and paper.

Place toasters and other appliances away from curtains and paper. When smoking , always do it outside and make sure cigarettes are fully out.

, always do it outside and make sure cigarettes are fully out. Close doors . This can help stop a fire from spreading.

. This can help stop a fire from spreading. Know where the exits are within your building. Plan your escape route in case of a fire.

are within your building. Plan your escape route in case of a fire. Avoid using candles or incense burners.

To find out more please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/home-fire-safety-tips

Online activity can also pose threats, so students are encouraged to be cyber savvy. Never post a personal university or college class schedule, routines, routes, or location on social media. These are small things that may not seem relevant, but they could give someone else personal information that shouldn’t be shared.

One of the biggest cyber threats is stolen identities. Keep all personal details safe. Students are also advised to be cautious about who they engage with online and to activate privacy settings on their social media accounts. Anyone planning to meet up with someone they met online should make sure others know where they are going.

Young people may be targeted by people trying to exploit them. It could be through, for example, sextortion scams, the sharing of inappropriate images, the use of AI for the creation of deepfake images and videos, and the use of social media to groom people. Students are encouraged to learn how to recognise the signs of exploitation and report it if something doesn’t seem right at www.somethingsnotright.co.uk.

Nights out are more fun if students drink responsibly, stay with their friends, make sure someone knows where they are and remain alert to what goes on around them to avoid being a victim of crime.

Having a drink spiked is a common concern. To stay safe students are reminded to be aware of the amount of alcohol consumed, never leave drinks unattended and not to accept drinks from anyone they do not know. People should see their drink opened or prepared before taking it and not drink anything that doesn’t taste right.

People are reminded that they can call the Police on 101 with information about a crime or call 999 if someone is in immediate danger.

For further advice and links to support go to https://safeinwarwickshire.com/ or www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness.