Warwick District Faiths Forum
Wellbeing Conference
Saturday 11th October 2025
Dormer Centre, Dormer Place, Leamington Spa CV32 5AA
Key aims of the Conference:
1) To raise awareness in the community of the importance of our Health and Wellbeing.
2) To provide the community with an outline of services and support available to them. There will be displays and information from key service providers.
3) To provide an opportunity for members of the Community to raise issues and concerns with key service providers.
Timetable:
09.00 Registration and Refreshments
09.30 Introduction Jatinder S Birdi, Chairperson WDFF
09.35 Welcome Fr Stephen Day, St Peter’s RC Church
09.40 Opening Reflection & Address Mr Ben Brook Chief Fire Officer Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service
09.55 Builder Stronger Communities: Paol Thomson The State of Mental Health:Warwickshire Coventry, Warwickshire & Worcestershire Mind
10.25 The Sciences of Ageing and the Culture Dr Martina Zimmerman Of Youth (SAACY) Research Associate, Kings College London
11.00 BREAK
11.10 Community Safety - Online Warwickshire County Council
11.30 Domestic Abuse Service Melanie Jones, Refuge
11.45 Keeping People Safe Amrita Sharma, Warwickshire Safeguarding Adults Board (WSAB)
12.00 Discussion Groups: Wellbeing – CWW Mind Ageing - SACCY Online Safety – WCC Domestic Abuse - Refugee Staying Safe – WSAB
12.45 Feedback from Discussion Groups, plenary and closing comments
13.00 Vegetarian Lunch & Networking
The Conference is free to attend, however it is necessary to register in advance. To attend please email your contact details to: wdfaithsforum@yahoo.com, or telephone: 07958 589464