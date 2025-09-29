Warwick District Faiths Forum

Wellbeing Conference

Saturday 11th October 2025

Dormer Centre, Dormer Place, Leamington Spa CV32 5AA

Key aims of the Conference:

1) To raise awareness in the community of the importance of our Health and Wellbeing.

2) To provide the community with an outline of services and support available to them. There will be displays and information from key service providers.

3) To provide an opportunity for members of the Community to raise issues and concerns with key service providers.

Timetable:

09.00 Registration and Refreshments

09.30 Introduction Jatinder S Birdi, Chairperson WDFF

09.35 Welcome Fr Stephen Day, St Peter’s RC Church

09.40 Opening Reflection & Address Mr Ben Brook Chief Fire Officer Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service

09.55 Builder Stronger Communities: Paol Thomson The State of Mental Health:Warwickshire Coventry, Warwickshire & Worcestershire Mind

10.25 The Sciences of Ageing and the Culture Dr Martina Zimmerman Of Youth (SAACY) Research Associate, Kings College London

11.00 BREAK

11.10 Community Safety - Online Warwickshire County Council

11.30 Domestic Abuse Service Melanie Jones, Refuge

11.45 Keeping People Safe Amrita Sharma, Warwickshire Safeguarding Adults Board (WSAB)

12.00 Discussion Groups: Wellbeing – CWW Mind Ageing - SACCY Online Safety – WCC Domestic Abuse - Refugee Staying Safe – WSAB

12.45 Feedback from Discussion Groups, plenary and closing comments

13.00 Vegetarian Lunch & Networking

The Conference is free to attend, however it is necessary to register in advance. To attend please email your contact details to: wdfaithsforum@yahoo.com, or telephone: 07958 589464