Council encourages healthy ageing in Warwickshire with AskSARA website 

Residents intending to maintain independence and wellbeing as they age are encouraged to visit AskSARA online.

This easy-to-use website provides people with access to a range of self-help devices, equipment, and solutions known as assistive technology.

AskSARA’s online self-help guide is ideal for those experiencing mobility challenges, difficulties with preparing meals, personal care issues, or wanting to stay active and safe at home. The website can provide tailored recommendations for older adults, carers, and families to plan ahead and take proactive steps toward healthy ageing by suggesting products that can help make life and daily tasks easier.

The self-help support available on AskSARA includes:

Staying active and mobile

Managing pain, vision, and hearing

Improving home safety

Supporting memory and mood

Handling daily tasks with ease

Help in emergencies

Once a self-assessment has been completed on the website, a range of equipment and devices are recommended and available through AskSARA. This includes automatic pill dispensers, reminder clocks, and general equipment to help keep safe and mobile such as toilet frames, kitchen trollies and perching stools.

Solutions suggested on AskSARA have already helped many people across Warwickshire to become more independent within the home, reducing their reliance on family, friends and professionals.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Healthy ageing is about maintaining independence and living well. The AskSARA website is a powerful tool, offering impartial, expert advice on everything from being safe at home to medication management. “It helps residents to make informed choices, stay independent, and take control of their wellbeing. I would encourage residents in Warwickshire to explore this free resource and discover the personalised solutions it provides to help make everyday life easier.”

AskSARA is available 24/7 and can be accessed confidentially from any digital device.

For more support on healthy ageing, maintaining independence and wellbeing visit Living well – Warwickshire County Council