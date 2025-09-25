Warwickshire County Council agrees new flag policy

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has agreed a formal policy on the flying of flags from Council buildings, providing a clear and consistent approach that aligns with national guidance.

Under the new policy, three flags will be flown as standard: the Union Flag, the Cross of St George and the Warwickshire County Flag. During Armed Forces Week, the Armed Forces Covenant flag will replace the Warwickshire County Flag.

The policy also sets out a procedure for written requests to be made to the Chairman of the Council for other flags to be flown. Authorisation shall be at the Chairman’s sole discretion, subject to any legal requirements. A calendar of designated flag flying dates will be maintained to ensure consistency. It also outlines the procedure for lowering flags to half-mast and confirms that any requests by national government or in accordance with royal protocol will be fully considered.

Councillor Michael Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, who presented the policy, said: “Flags are an important symbol, and this policy brings clarity and fairness to the way Warwickshire County Council flies them. By formalising the process, we ensure that decisions are consistent, in line with national guidance, and respectful of planning requirements.”

The decision was first made by Cabinet on 4 September 2025. Following this, the decision was “called in”, which is a process that allows non-executive councillors to request further debate on a decision if they believe it requires closer scrutiny. The policy was subsequently discussed at the Resources and Fire and Rescue Overview and Scrutiny Committee on 25 September, which decided to take no further action. This means the Cabinet decision will now be implemented with immediate effect.