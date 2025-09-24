Final phase of work as A3400 Birmingham Road scheme nears completion

The ambitious scheme to alleviate traffic in and out of Stratford town centre and offer local residents alternative means of getting to the town centre takes a step closer to completion...

...as resurfacing on the A3400 Birmingham Road scheme resumes.

The carriageway resurfacing is set to restart on Monday (29 September) between the Hamlet Way junction with Birmingham Road up to but NOT including Regal Road Roundabout. Works are scheduled to last a week.

The work will include new road surface and road markings to the main A3400 carriageway up to the bellmouths of each of the following side roads:

Hamlet Way

Park Road Roundabout (Tesco) and

Maybrook Road

For the safety of residents, road users and the contractor’s operatives, these works will be undertaken overnight between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

During the surfacing operation with road closure(s), access to properties will be maintained at all times. Residential vehicle access will be maintained and managed by the contractor’s Traffic Marshalls and on-site signage and barriers.

The County Council has written to local residents requesting that they only undertake absolute necessary journeys during the carriageway resurfacing works. The new shared footway and cycleway will be available throughout these works.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We thank residents for their patience throughout these works and ask that they continue to show forbearance so the contractor can safely and swiftly complete the necessary works.

“The A3400 is an important strategic route for the whole of Stratford and these are essential infrastructure improvement works that will ease some of the congestion going into and out of the town.”

More information as well as the scheme drawings are available here.

Anyone with any concerns or queries during the works can contact: a3400birminghamroad@warwickshire.gov.uk