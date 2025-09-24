Warwickshire joins the 2025 ‘Rescue Me! Recycle’ campaign

Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to keep up their excellent recycling efforts this week during National Recycle Week.

On top of that, Warwickshire households can be confident of where their recycling is turned into new materials:

All of the recycling collected at the kerbside in Warwickshire goes to Sherbourne Recycling in Coventry. This is a facility co-owned by the 5 waste collection authorities in Warwickshire – North Warwickshire Borough, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough, Rugby Borough, Stratford District and Warwick District, alongside Coventry, Solihull and Walsall Councils.

Sherbourne Recycling is a high-tech waste sorting plant, employing robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to sort our recycling into clean material streams that form the raw inputs for new products. The local council owners are committed to ensuring that the recycling sorted at Sherbourne Recycling stays in the UK for the next stage of the recycling journey. The facility is powered by an array of solar panels that cover the roof and by the electricity generated by the waste to energy plant next door.

Now in its twenty second year, Recycle Week is the nation’s biggest annual celebration of recycling. This Recycle Week, which is running from 22 – 28 September, Recycle Now and Warwickshire are proud to support the Rescue Me! Recycle campaign. The campaign continues to shine a spotlight on items that are not routinely put in the recycling bin by everyone and too often end up in the rubbish bin.

Following the success of last year’s campaign, Rescue Me! Recycle returns with two new recycling items joining the recycling mission:

Empty shampoo and other toiletry bottles; and

Clean metal kitchen foil and foil trays.

The above two items join the list of recycling items from last year:

Trigger spray bottles;

Aerosols like deodorant and air freshener cans;

Yoghurt pots; and

Toilet roll tubes and kitchen roll tubes

In Warwickshire, the Waste and Recycling Team are putting missed recycling items front and centre by sharing their top tips for recycling:

Recycle more of these items: empty bottles from food and non-food products; clean metal foil.

Make sure you recycle these items: cleaning product bottles; aerosols; yoghurt pots; toilet roll tubes; beverage and food cartons (sometimes called Tetrapak).

Items need to be empty and rinsed: whole, not squashed; keep lids on.

These items should not go in your kerbside recycling bin: vapes; batteries; electrical and electronic items; nappies; cookware

Councillor Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture: “We are very fortunate here in Warwickshire that we have a very good recycling service at the kerbside. We can recycle a large number of household packaging items and paper and cardboard products, just by simply putting it in the one bin outside our house. We can be confident that these recyclable items go to a local facility to be sorted and then go on to the next stage of the recycling process within the UK.

“We also need to be mindful that we only put in our recycling bins what should correctly go in – adding the wrong items can be problematic, but it is easy to look up what is recyclable through your local council’s waste webpages. In particular, vapes, batteries and electrical items should never be put in your kerbside recycling bin, or your kerbside general waste bin for that matter. Vapes, batteries and electricals can all be recycled at all Warwickshire Recycling Centres and also at a large number of local retailers.

I want to thank all residents of Warwickshire for their continued efforts in recycling fully and correctly at home. Warwickshire is making great strides in recycling. By rescuing those missed items, we can make our recycling efforts even more impactful. It helps council funds go further, supports the UK recycling industry, reduces resource use and protects the environment.”

Catherine David, CEO, WRAP said: “Recycle Week continues to be a powerful moment to inspire action across the UK, and this year’s ‘Rescue Me! Recycle’ campaign is no exception. By highlighting everyday items like shampoo bottles, foil, and toothpaste tubes—things we often overlook—we’re helping people see the real impact of small changes. Thanks to innovation and collaboration, more of these items can now be recycled than ever before. Together with local authorities and communities, we’re making it easier to do the right thing and keep valuable materials in use. Let’s rescue these items from the rubbish and give them a second life.”

Find out more about Waste and Recycling in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/recycling

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/warwickshire_recycles/

To find out more about Recycle Week, visit: www.recyclenow.com/RecycleWeek

Find out more about Sherbourne Recycling: Sherbourne Recycling