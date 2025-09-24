Warwickshire County Council Declares SEND Funding Emergency

Warwickshire County Council has declared a Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) funding emergency, following a unanimous decision made by councillors at yesterday’s Council meeting.

The declaration recognises the increasingly challenging situation faced by many families across Warwickshire and the urgent need to prioritise children and young people with SEND.

The motion was proposed by the Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Councillor George Finch, to highlight the Council’s ongoing commitment to improving SEND provision and to acknowledge the financial pressures associated with delivering these essential services.

During the meeting councillors expressed serious concerns about the national funding model for SEND, which they say disproportionately impacts Warwickshire and places undue pressure on local resources. With the statutory override due to end on 31 March 2028, the Council is seeking clarity on future funding to ensure it can continue to meet its legal obligations to children and young people with SEND while maintaining the Council’s overall financial sustainability.

As part of the declaration, Warwickshire County Council has agreed to write to the Secretary of State for Education, requesting further information on how national funding arrangements will support local authorities in the coming years. The Council will also call for a review of the funding formula for the Dedicated Schools Grant and High Needs Block, to ensure it reflects the needs of children and families in Warwickshire.

Councillor George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The current financial situation cannot continue indefinitely. Families in Warwickshire are facing real challenges in accessing the support their children need. “As a council, we are doing everything we can to manage the escalating costs while fulfilling our legal obligations. But let’s be clear: this is no longer just a local challenge; it’s a national emergency. “We are calling on the Government to act swiftly and decisively to ensure that SEND provision is properly funded in Warwickshire to ensure that we have the resources needed to provide Warwickshire’s children and young people with the services they deserve.”

Warwickshire County Council remains committed to working with families, schools, and partners to improve outcomes for children and young people with SEND.

You can view the full debate on the SEND motion here You can view the papers for the County Council meeting and the SEND motion here.