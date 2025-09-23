Explore Warwickshire with demand responsive public transport services

WCC is reminding residents about its convenient and flexible demand-responsive transport services, encouraging more people to take advantage of these travel options to get around the county.

These services provide a vital "dial-a-ride" alternative for journeys not easily covered by traditional public bus routes. Whether it’s for commuting, shopping, or appointments, IndieGo and IndieGo PLUS offer a simple way to travel. The services operate across key areas of the county, including Atherstone, Coleshill, Rugby, Hatton, West Warwick, and Stratford on Avon District, helping to connect communities and improve access to local services.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said, "Our IndieGo and IndieGo PLUS services are a fantastic resource for residents, and we want to ensure everyone knows about them and feels confident using them.

“These services provide a lifeline for many, offering flexible and affordable transport that helps people get to work, medical appointments, and social events. Affordable transport is about more than simply getting residents around. It is about enabling the connections to communities and the quality of life that brings. The prices and wheelchair access of IndieGo and IndieGo Plus vehicles remove barriers for some of our most vulnerable residents so that they, too, can enjoy fuller lives."

IndieGo operates as a minibus dial-a-ride scheme in the Atherstone, Coleshill, and Rugby areas. Journeys can be booked by calling a dedicated centre, with many offering a convenient door-to-door service for those with reduced mobility.

The IndieGo PLUS services, which cover Hatton, West Warwick, and Stratford-upon-Avon, are operated in partnership with Stagecoach, Liftango, and Stratford District Council. These modern services are best accessed via a smartphone app, allowing users to book and pay for trips and track their vehicle in real-time.

All services are wheelchair-accessible and offer a range of affordable fares with all single fares being £3 due to the Central Government fare cap scheme, and free travel for children under five.

For detailed information on service areas, operating times, and how to book, residents can visit the Warwickshire County Council website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/public-transport/indiego