Share your story about stopping smoking and inspire others across Coventry and Warwickshire

Vickie shared her story to inspire others to quit smoking

Residents who have successfully quit smoking are being invited by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and Coventry City Council (CCC) to share their stories as part of the Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire campaign.

The two councils are looking for people to take part in short video interviews to talk about their journeys to becoming smoke free, with the aim of inspiring others across the region to make the same positive change. The filming of the interviews will take place in the first two weeks of November, with travel, hair and make-up provided.

Those interested in getting involved are encouraged to provide a few details, after which a member of the Smoke Free team will be in touch to discuss next steps. Get involved at: smokefreecw.co.uk/share-story

The Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire campaign is run by WCC and CCC, with funding from the UK Government. The campaign highlights the benefits of quitting smoking and promotes the wide range of support available locally.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, WCC Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“Quitting smoking is one of the best decisions you can make for your health and wellbeing. Personal stories can be incredibly powerful to show others that it is possible, no matter how difficult it may feel. We would love to hear from residents across Warwickshire and Coventry who can share their experiences and inspire others to take that first step towards becoming smoke free.”

Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport at CCC, added: “Any attempt to quit is important and to actually get to a point where you can quit completely is a great achievement.

“I would love to hear from more people who have managed to stop – because it is not only something to be proud of but something that will inspire others.”

To find out more about the Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire campaign, or to access free support to quit smoking, visit www.smokefreecw.co.uk.