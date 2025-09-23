Empowering Futures - The Cube at Royal Leamington Spa College  

Warwickshire College Group is proud to showcase The Cube, a specialist resource provision located at Royal Leamington Spa College, designed to support post-16 students with diverse educational needs.

Commissioned and funded by Warwickshire County Council, The Cube offers placements for students with an Education, Health and Care Plan, particularly those who may find mainstream education challenging.

While not formally registered as a Specialist Resource Provision, The Cube functions in a similar capacity, delivering tailored support for neurodiverse learners, including those with Autism, ADHD, and social, emotional, and mental health needs. Referrals are made through Warwickshire County Council or the relevant Local Authority for students living outside Warwickshire.

At the heart of The Cube are four guiding values: Compassion, Understanding, Balance, and Empowerment (CUBE), which shape a nurturing and inclusive environment. These principles foster a community that celebrates individuality, rebuilds confidence, promotes personal growth and empowers students to re-engage with learning and prepare for further education or employment.

Talking about the provision, Sharon O'Leary, Curriculum Leader at Warwickshire College Group said:

“The Cube is more than a learning space; it’s a lifeline for students who’ve struggled to thrive in mainstream settings. “It’s about rebuilding confidence, nurturing potential, and preparing young people for a successful transition into further education or employment.”

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We’re proud to have commissioned The Cube as part of our commitment to inclusive education across Warwickshire. This provision is already making a tangible difference, offering young people with additional needs a safe, supportive environment where they can grow in confidence, re-engage with learning, and build brighter futures.”

Key features of The Cube include:

A unique wellbeing-first approach, placing mental health at the centre of learning so that students can build resilience, confidence, and life skills before tackling academic challenges

Personalised academic coaching and mental health support

AQA-accredited awards and integrated curriculum including English and maths

Specialist staff trained in neurodiversity and Social, Emotional, and Mental Health needs

Dedicated facilities such as sensory rooms, breakout spaces, and a separate entrance for a calm, secure environment

The impact of provision is evident. Students previously disengaged from education are now exploring wider college opportunities and preparing to transition into full-time courses by the next academic year.

“My daughter now has the confidence not only to attend college but to establish new friendships, have a purpose and plans for the future.”

“My son now has routine and a passion for life and his future. I’m so proud of how far he’s come.”

As part of WCG’s ongoing commitment to inclusive education, The Cube stands as a powerful example of how targeted support and compassionate teaching can unlock potential and change lives.

For more information, visit The Cube at Royal Leamington Spa College.

For broader information about post 16 support in Warwickshire visit Post 16 Education and training for those with SEND.