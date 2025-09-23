Warwickshire County Council supports World Alzheimer’s Month 2025

All of September is the global campaign, World Alzheimer’s Month. Warwickshire County Council and partners are highlighting the month-long campaign.

The theme for 2025 is ‘Time to Act on Dementia, Time to Act on Alzheimer’s’. The aim is to raise awareness and challenge the stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Society identifies 10 early warning signs of dementia to look out for. These include:

Memory loss – especially forgetting recent events

Difficulty concentrating or solving problems

Struggling with familiar tasks – like using appliances or managing money

Confusion about time or place

Problems with vision or spatial awareness

Language difficulties – trouble finding the right words

Misplacing items and being unable to retrace steps

Poor judgment or decision-making

Withdrawal from work or social activities

Mood or personality changes – becoming anxious, irritable, or depressed

It’s important to speak to a GP if any of the above are recognised symptoms. Early diagnosis can lead to better outcomes, access to treatment, and more time to plan for the future.

In Warwickshire, over 8,500 people are estimated to be living with dementia. Nationally, around 1 million people in the UK are living with dementia. This figure is expected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040.*

Cllr Anne Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Public Health said: “If you have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s please know that there are support services available to you, should you have any questions. There is also support for family and friends who are just as worried too. Regardless of which stage you are at with Alzheimer’s, please reach out for help and advice.”

A recent survey from the 2025 Alzheimer’s Society survey highlighted that 42 per cent of people with dementia feel ashamed or stigmatised by their symptoms and 73 per cent feel anxious or worried about living with dementia.

The Warwickshire County Council Living Well webpages offer helpful resources for people with Alzheimer's by promoting mental stimulation through reading, puzzles, and brain training. You can also find the Gamechanger app, developed by the Alzheimer’s Society and the University of Oxford, which provides brain games that contribute to dementia research while supporting cognitive health.

You can find out more about the services provided by Warwickshire County Council through Dementia Connect or Warwickshire’s Living Well with Dementia website.

Warwickshire’s Living Well with Dementia offers all the support and resources you need in one place. Here you can find information about dementia, a map of services at district and borough level with details of all the services in the area: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/dementia

Further details about services, support and living well with dementia can be found on Warwickshire’s Living Well with Dementia website, www.warwickshire.gov.uk/dementia or by emailing: dementia.connect@alzheimers.org.uk

For more information if you have worries about your memory, visit the Alzheimer’s Society website: www.alzheimers.org.uk/memoryworry



Find out more about the benefits of early diagnosis, www.nhs.uk/conditions/dementia/early-diagnosis-benefits



For tips and advice about healthy ageing and tips to keep yourself mentally alert, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/falls-prevention/brain-training



For more information and support, visit: www.alzheimers.org.uk/dementiaconnect or call 0333 150 3456



