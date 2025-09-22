Share your views on Warwickshire’s Local Nature Recovery Strategy

Residents across Warwickshire are being encouraged to have their say on a new strategy designed to help nature and wildlife flourish across the county.

Warwickshire County Council, working with the Warwickshire, Coventry, and Solihull Local Nature Partnership, has developed a draft Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) for the county. The council is now asking for feedback on the draft, which outlines key priorities for nature recovery and identifies where on-the-ground actions will be most effective.

The strategy – a requirement of the 2021 Environment Act – will be used by local authorities to inform planning strategies and incentivise habitat creation. It aims to create a more resilient network for nature across Warwickshire by targeting actions to areas where they will have the greatest impact. The LNRS will cover the five districts and boroughs of North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Rugby, Stratford-on-Avon, and Warwick.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage, and Culture, said: “Nature in the UK is in serious decline, and we all have a part to play in reversing this trend. The Local Nature Recovery Strategy is a vital step in creating a healthier, more connected environment for both our wildlife and our communities.

“We have used feedback from our initial engagement to develop this draft, and now we need your help to ensure we have identified the right priorities and locations for action. Your views are crucial to making this strategy a success, so please take part in the consultation and let us know what you think.”

Why Your Views Matter

This is an opportunity to review and comment on the draft LNRS before it is finalised. The council is particularly interested in your views on:

Whether the correct priority habitats, species, and environmental issues for Warwickshire have been identified.

If the proposed actions for recovering species and habitats are appropriate.

If the mapped locations for these actions are clear and correct.

Any other changes that should be considered.

How to Take Part

The consultation is open until Midnight on Sunday 2 November 2025. Feedback can be shared in several ways:

Online: Complete the survey at: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/lnrs/

Paper Copy: Request a paper copy or a specific format by emailing naturalcapital@warwickshire.gov.uk or calling 01926 418060.

Written Response: Send your comments to wcslnp@wkwt.org.uk or by post to: Hattie Fuller, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL.

The Warwickshire LNRS is part of a national effort to create a Nature Recovery Network across the whole of England, and your participation is key to its success.

