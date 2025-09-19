Budgeting Like a Boss
CAP Money Coaching Workshops
These interactive workshops are for anyone who would like to gain greater confidence with their finances - from seasoned budgeting experts to those struggling to get to grips with their spending. Take control with CAP Money Coaching! Watch a short video here.
Day: Fridays, 3-25th October 2025
Time: 10-12pm
Venue: John Lees Hall (Rugby Baptist Church, Regents Place, CV21 2JP)
Refreshments: yes!
Cost: FREE, including workbook
To book your place: click here to register or email moneycoachingrugby@gmail.com
For more information visit capuk.org/trymoneycoaching