Budgeting Like a Boss

CAP Money Coaching Workshops

These interactive workshops are for anyone who would like to gain greater confidence with their finances - from seasoned budgeting experts to those struggling to get to grips with their spending. Take control with CAP Money Coaching! Watch a short video here.

Day: Fridays, 3-25th October 2025

Time: 10-12pm

Venue: John Lees Hall (Rugby Baptist Church, Regents Place, CV21 2JP)

Refreshments: yes!

Cost: FREE, including workbook

To book your place: click here to register or email moneycoachingrugby@gmail.com

For more information visit capuk.org/trymoneycoaching