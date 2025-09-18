Couples planning their special day invited to The Heritage Room

Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service is inviting prospective couples to attend the next open day at The Heritage Room in Nuneaton on Sunday 26 October 2025, 11am – 2pm.

Situated in Riversley Park, the venue is immediately surrounded by attractive flower beds and is nearby to riverside walks and open spaces, providing excellent photo opportunities to capture your special day at its best.

The Heritage Room itself has a light, bright and airy feel with a beautiful outlook and tasteful furnishings. It can provide seating for up to 50 guests for different types of legal ceremonies to take place throughout the year. This includes marriages, civil partnerships, the renewal of vows, and naming ceremonies.

Registrars will be on hand to answer questions and provide more information.

To find out more about booking The Heritage Room for your special occasion, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageroom

Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said:

“The Heritage Room has recently and provides a lovely setting within Riversley Park for couples to celebrate their special day.

“Our ceremony room open days are relaxed and welcoming and provide a great opportunity to find out more about the venue. Our friendly and experienced Registration Team will be on hand to answer any questions about the different type of ceremonies available and look forward to seeing you.”

Warwickshire Registration Services have a Ceremonies in Warwickshire website to help customers find out more about the different types of ceremonies offered across the county. It provides plenty of useful information to get started with planning a special occasion, from understanding legal preliminaries to exploring the venue directory. Ceremonies may also take place in locations of your choice with Registration Service’s innovative Duo Ceremony package.

To find out more, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/

To contact Registration Services to discuss a new or existing wedding ceremony in Warwickshire, visit the Contact Us webpage or email registration@warwickshire.gov.uk